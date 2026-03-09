Nike will continue to reference the Forum arena in Inglewood, CA, with a new Kobe release. Following a new Kobe 1 colorway earlier this month, the arena will soon inspire an upcoming Kobe 3 makeup.

A newly leaked image from @dchatlani on Instagram shows that the Forum-inspired Kobe 3 Low will don a black and pink color scheme, which references the lights that appear on the exterior of the arena at night. The heel counter also features a metallic silver Swoosh logo wrapping around the lateral-to-medial sides and a semi-translucent tooling below.