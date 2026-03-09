Sneakers

How to Buy the 'Pink Quartz' Nike Kobe 3 Low

The Forum-inspired Nike Kobe 3 Low Protro releases this week.

'Forum' Nike Kobe 3 Low Protro
The 'Forum' Nike Kobe 3 Low Protro. Via Nike

Nike will continue to reference the Forum arena in Inglewood, CA, with a new Kobe release. Following a new Kobe 1 colorway earlier this month, the arena will soon inspire an upcoming Kobe 3 makeup.

A newly leaked image from @dchatlani on Instagram shows that the Forum-inspired Kobe 3 Low will don a black and pink color scheme, which references the lights that appear on the exterior of the arena at night. The heel counter also features a metallic silver Swoosh logo wrapping around the lateral-to-medial sides and a semi-translucent tooling below.

This Protro version of Kobe Bryant’s third Nike signature shoe is equipped with upgraded tech, including added mesh to the underlays on the upper as well as a full-length Zoom Air strobel unit in the midsole.

At the time of writing, release details for the “Forum” Kobe 3 Low have yet to be announced by Nike. Check back soon for official updates.

UPDATE (03/09): Nike has confirmed that the Forum-inspired “Pink Quartz” Kobe 3 Low Protro (style code: IF2497-500) is releasing on March 13 via SNKRS for $190. Grab a closer look at the new colorway below.

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