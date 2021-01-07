Sneaker hype knows no pause. While you were taking a break over the holidays, maybe spending some socially distanced time with your loved ones, the long buildup to some of 2021's biggest footwear releases was steadily mounting. Now that the reflecting upon last year is complete, it's time to take a look ahead at 2021’s most anticipated sneaker releases. Note that this forecast of things to come is based mostly on shoes and release dates that aren't yet confirmed by brands, so these are subject to change. A leak around an upcoming collaboration or projected drop day could end up being off—let's not forget how many of 2020's expected releases were thrown off by production issues. Without further ado, these are the sneakers that will dominate the months ahead.