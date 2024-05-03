Aime Leon Dore x New Balance 1000 Collab on the Way

Joe Freshgoods kicked off the reissue of the New Balance 1000 with a two-shoe project last month, and now we're learning that Aimé Leon Dore has its own collab dropping soon.

Teddy Santis, the founder of the New York City-based label, shared the first look of the Aime Leon Dore x New Balance 1000 via his Instagram Story yesterday. The aerial shot of the collab reveals a simple white-based leather upper paired with grey hits on the side panels, mudguard, and "N" logo at the midfoot. Confirming that this pair is indeed a collaboration with Aime Leon Dore is the co-branding on the tongue. The silhouette is also equipped with full Abzorb cushioning in the midsole for lightweight comfort.

At the time of publication, the release details for this Aime Leon Dore x New Balance 1000 collab have not yet been announced by either of the parties involved. We'll keep you updated when more info emerges.