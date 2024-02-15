Air Jordan 4 'Orchid' Debuts Holiday 2024

This holiday season, the Air Jordan 4 lineup will expand with the introduction of an all-new colorway made exclusively in women's sizing per a new report from zSneakerheadz and Sneaker Files.

Dubbed "Orchid," this Air Jordan 4 is expected to feature a soft purple suede (or nubuck) upper, cement-speckled grey detailing, and black accents. throughout. While images of the forthcoming retro haven't surfaced, a mock-up of what to expect has been supplied by zSneakerheadz.

Priced at $215, the "Orchid" Air Jordan 4 will be released this holiday season. Expect updated information and a first look here in the months ahead.

Air Jordan 4 Women's "Orchid"

Release Date: Holiday 2024

Color: Orchid/Neutral Grey-Black-White

Style #: AQ9129-501

Price: $215