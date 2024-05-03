'Sail' Nike Kobe 6 Rumored to Drop in Spring 2025

Fresh off of Nike bringing back the "Italian Camo" Kobe 6 last month, it appears that another iteration of Kobe Bryant's sixth signature basketball shoe is coming.

As initially reported by Sole Retriever last month, there's a new "Sail" Kobe 6 makeup scheduled to hit retailers early next year. There are no product images of the purported release at the time of writing, but the style was worn by several prominent Nike Basketball athletes earlier this year, including Paul George, Immanuel Quickley, and Paige Bueckers. Vanessa Bryant was also spotted in the shoe during Mamba Day (4/13) pictured below.

As the name of the colorway suggests, the "Sail" Kobe 6 dons a predominantly off-white color scheme paired with black-colored logos on the tongue and sides. Breaking up the look are a white midsole and a grey outsole.

Currently, the release of the "Sail" Kobe 6 has yet to be announced by Nike. Stay tuned to Complex Sneakers for official updates.