Jack Harlow Shares His First New Balance Collab

Harlow has a floral New Balance 1906R in the works.

May 06, 2024
Jack Harlow New Balance 1906R floral
Jack Harlow unveiled his New Balance sneaker this weekend after leaks hit social media. Via Harlow on Instagram
Jack Harlow finally has a New Balance sneaker. It's been some time since the Kentucky native has signed to the footwear brand, first inking a deal in February 2022 after wearing its sneakers for years.

But after more than two years of waiting, the rapper on Sunday unveiled his first project with New Balance, a rework of the 1906R. Harlow posted the shoes to his Instagram account after they leaked on social media over the weekend.

The sneaker has a green midsole, floral-print upper, and a crushed velvet tongue with a matching set of laces. The insoles show illustrations of a man and a woman dressed in elegant clothes, which may be a nod to the Kentucky Derby in Harlow’s home state.

There's no set release date for the Jack Harlow x New Balance 1906R sneakers, but expect them to drop later this year.

