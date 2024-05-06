Jack Harlow Shares His First New Balance Collab

Jack Harlow finally has a New Balance sneaker. It's been some time since the Kentucky native has signed to the footwear brand, first inking a deal in February 2022 after wearing its sneakers for years.

But after more than two years of waiting, the rapper on Sunday unveiled his first project with New Balance, a rework of the 1906R. Harlow posted the shoes to his Instagram account after they leaked on social media over the weekend.

The sneaker has a green midsole, floral-print upper, and a crushed velvet tongue with a matching set of laces. The insoles show illustrations of a man and a woman dressed in elegant clothes, which may be a nod to the Kentucky Derby in Harlow’s home state.

There's no set release date for the Jack Harlow x New Balance 1906R sneakers, but expect them to drop later this year.