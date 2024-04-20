'Galaxy' Nike Air Foamposite One Rumored to Return in 2025

One of the most popular Foamposites of all time may be returning in 2024. According to leaker @zSneakerheadz, the “Galaxy” Nike Air Foamposite One is headed back to retail next spring.

The sneaker originally dropped during NBA All-Star Weekend in Orlando in 2012 alongside a pack of space-themed sneakers including signature models for Lebron James, Kevin Durant, and Kobe Bryant. The launch created mayhem across the country, with some retailers having to cancel the release entirely. One person infamously went as far listing their car—with a full tank of gas—on Craigslist in search of a trade for a size 10.5. The “Galaxy” Foamposite’s popularity has endured in the decade since its debut, and it became one of the most notable sneakers of its era and inspiring countless homages in the sneaker and streetwear scene.

The original sneaker featured an all-over print consisting of blue and purple shades with star detailing, a glow-in-the-dark sole, and “remove before flight” hangtag. Although the original “Galaxy” Foam has never retroed, an “Alternate Galaxy” colorway released in 2018.

No leaked images of the 2024 edition have surfaced yet, but the post by zSneakerheadz implies it will look like the original.

UPDATE (04/20): Initially rumored to release this spring, new info from Sole Retriever reveals that the "Galaxy" Air Foamposite One retro will now arrive in 2025.