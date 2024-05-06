Anthony Edwards’ Next Adidas Shoe Just Dropped

Adidas is adding to the momentum around Anthony Edwards’ first signature shoe, the AE 1 , by releasing an Edwards version of its Rivalry Low retro basketball sneaker. Images of the AE Rivalry Low first surfaced this weekend courtesy of K.O. from ATATF , and the shoe is up for sale on Foot Locker’s site here now for $100.

The black and orange shoe has two-toned laces, “AE” script on the heel, and peach accents reminiscent of the first AE 1 colorway.