Anthony Edwards’ Next Adidas Shoe Just Dropped

Adidas is adding to the momentum around Anthony Edwards’ first signature shoe, the AE 1, by releasing an Edwards version of its Rivalry Low retro basketball sneaker. Images of the AE Rivalry Low first surfaced this weekend courtesy of K.O. from ATATF, and the shoe is up for sale on Foot Locker’s site here now for $100.
The black and orange shoe has two-toned laces, “AE” script on the heel, and peach accents reminiscent of the first AE 1 colorway.
Adidas is also working on a low-top version of the AE 1. The brand teased that sneaker in a recent ad, and Edwards has laced it up in the NBA Playoffs. A release date hasn't been announced yet—although the shoe is expected to land by the summer’s end.