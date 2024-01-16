New Cactus Plant Flea Market x Nike Air Force 1s Could Be Releasing

It's been quite some time since Cactus Plant Flea Market and Nike collaborated on the Air Force 1 Low, but that may be changing soon if these new images are any indication.

Pictured here are previously unseen purple and green colorways of the Cactus Plant Flea Market x Nike Air Force 1 collab, courtesy of ASAP Bari on Instagram. Much like the pairs that were released in 2020, the streetwear label has applied Air More Uptempo-esque details to the shoe, as seen with the oversized "AIR" overlay panels on the upper. Both styles don a tonal color scheme and are dressed in their respective green and purple hues throughout the silhouette.

In addition to the Air Force 1, Cactus Plant Flea Market and Nike have also collaborated on the Blazer Mid and the Air VaporMax. The duo's most recent sneaker project was the Flea 2, which debuted in two colorways late last year.

At the time of writing, Cactus Plant Flea Market and Nike have yet to confirm if these new Air Force 1 collabs will be released to the public. Check back soon for official updates.