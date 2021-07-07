Scarlett Johansson is reportedly pregnant with her first child with husband Colin Jost.

Page Six reports the 36-year-old actress is expecting her second baby. It will be the first for the 39-year-old SNL head writer.

One source told the outlet, “Scarlett is actually due soon, I know she and Colin are thrilled.” Another insider added that the Marvel superstar has been keeping things very quiet, attempting to stay out of the public eye in recent months.

The news arrives just a month after Johansson sparked pregnancy rumors after skipping out on several Black Widow events.

“She hasn’t been doing many interviews or events to promote Black Widow, which is surprising since it is a huge Marvel/Disney release and she is both the star and an executive producer,” a source explained to Page Six.