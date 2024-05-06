Marlon Wayans Again Says His Mom Is the Reason He Never Got Married: 'Never Wanted My Mother to Feel Second'

The actor-comedian, who has two sons, will possibly be a lifelong bachelor due to wanting to please his late mother.

May 06, 2024
Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

Marlon Wayans never wanted his late mother to be "jealous" of whoever he decided to marry, and for that, he still hasn't wed.

Ahead of his upcoming Prime Video stand-up special Good Grief, where he recounts the passing of his parents, Wayans spoke to the New York Times about his reasons for not marrying during his mother's lifetime. Wayans' mom, Elvira Alethia, passed away in July 2020 at 82, just three years before the passing of his father, Howell Stouten Wayans, who was 86.

“I lost 58 people that I loved in a matter of three years. It felt, like, biblical.”

"My mother’s death broke me. It shattered me into a million pieces, because that was my girl," Wayans, 51, told the publication. "I never got married, because I never wanted my mother to be jealous of a woman. I never wanted my mother to feel second to any woman."

When pressed by NYT journalist David Marchese about whether he knew that was the reason, Wayans answered, "Oh, absolutely."

"That was one of five reasons," he continued. "And Mom was very needy. I told my mother on her deathbed, 'I never got married because I always wanted you to be my No. 1 girl.' Those were my last words. I said, 'Take that to heaven with you.'"

The Wayans siblings, including Keenen Ivory Wayans, 65, Damon Wayans, 63, Kim Wayans, 62, and Shawn Wayans, 53, have either been married or are currently married. Meanwhile, Marlon Wayans previously declared his bachelor status one year after his mother's death.

"I never got married because I knew my mom needed me, he told Essence in 2021. "Women sometimes want to battle for your attention, they want to battle for your love, they want to be the one. Me and my mama share the same birthday. I’m not trying to hear you."

