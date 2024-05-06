Marlon Wayans Again Says His Mom Is the Reason He Never Got Married: 'Never Wanted My Mother to Feel Second'

"My mother’s death broke me. It shattered me into a million pieces, because that was my girl," Wayans, 51, told the publication. "I never got married, because I never wanted my mother to be jealous of a woman. I never wanted my mother to feel second to any woman."

When pressed by NYT journalist David Marchese about whether he knew that was the reason, Wayans answered, "Oh, absolutely."

"That was one of five reasons," he continued. "And Mom was very needy. I told my mother on her deathbed, 'I never got married because I always wanted you to be my No. 1 girl.' Those were my last words. I said, 'Take that to heaven with you.'"

The Wayans siblings, including Keenen Ivory Wayans, 65, Damon Wayans, 63, Kim Wayans, 62, and Shawn Wayans, 53, have either been married or are currently married. Meanwhile, Marlon Wayans previously declared his bachelor status one year after his mother's death.