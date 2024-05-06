SZA Jokingly Apologizes to Ben Stiller After Saying She Needs New 'Severance' Season 'Right the F*ck Now'

Fellow Severance megafan SZA is asking director and executive producer Ben Stiller to "please accept my humble apology" after he responded to her saying she needed an immediate delivery of new episodes.
For those somehow unfamiliar with the greatness, the Apple TV+ series rolled out its acclaimed first season, led by Adam Scott, back in February 2022. That same year, the Emmy-nominated thriller was renewed for a second season, the latest update on which saw Stiller, who directed six episodes of the nine-episode first round (Aoife McArdle directed the other three), telling another famous fan, Chance the Rapper, that more was indeed "on its way."
Last week, SZA noted that "right the fuck now" would be the ideal time for a new season to hit Apple.
Stiller himself later caught wind of this, offering a quick but encouraging, "Ok ok got it." From there, SZA laid out the aforementioned apology acceptance request, like so: "Omg please accept my humble apology lmao whenever ur ready is fine. Just dying of thirst it’s the best show ever! Ur a madman. THANK U mr stiller king sir!"
The recent Songwriters Hall of Fame honoree also acknowledged the irony of being a "stan" for the series, when she herself has to deal with similarly impassioned requests from fans of her own work, joking that she was "calling the cops on myself."
We’ve not been given an official release date for Severance’s second season just yet, though the widely held assumption is that fans can expect it later this year. In fact, Stiller previously hinted that the series, created by Dan Erickson, will ultimately encompass multiple seasons.
In a statement released alongside word of the show's renewal, Stiller mentioned the years-long journey this story has already taken him on while celebrating its immediate success.
"It has always been a multi-season story, and I’m really happy we get to continue it," he said back in 2022.