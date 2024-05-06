SZA Jokingly Apologizes to Ben Stiller After Saying She Needs New 'Severance' Season 'Right the F*ck Now'

Fellow Severance megafan SZA is asking director and executive producer Ben Stiller to "please accept my humble apology" after he responded to her saying she needed an immediate delivery of new episodes.

For those somehow unfamiliar with the greatness, the Apple TV+ series rolled out its acclaimed first season, led by Adam Scott, back in February 2022. That same year, the Emmy-nominated thriller was renewed for a second season, the latest update on which saw Stiller, who directed six episodes of the nine-episode first round (Aoife McArdle directed the other three), telling another famous fan, Chance the Rapper, that more was indeed "on its way."

Last week, SZA noted that "right the fuck now" would be the ideal time for a new season to hit Apple.