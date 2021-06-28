Less than two weeks out from Black Widow’s release, Scarlett Johansson (see: Black Widow) is labeling her planned parting from the title role as “bittersweet.” She said as much on Monday in an interview on Good Morning America, though the hosts correctly added the caveat of who really knows what is and is not permanent when it comes to Marvel roles:

“I’ve had an incredible decade working with my Marvel family. I’m going to miss not seeing them every 18 months or two years, like those kind of milestones I always really look forward to,” said Johansson. “But I feel really proud of this film and I think it’s great to go out on a high note. This movie is so different from any other Marvel film that we’ve done so far, so yeah… like I said, it’s bittersweet.”

Johansson has been portraying the Black Widow/Natasha Romanoff on big screens since 2010 when Iron Man 2 came out. Her most recent portrayal, at least for the next 11 days, was in Avengers: Endgame in 2019. In that movie her *spoiler alert even though you’ve probably seen it if you wanted to* character died.

On that note she avoided spilling secrets about the new plot in her GMA appearance, adding, “I always tell people that… I’m like, ‘You don’t really want to know. There’s so few surprises these days, just have the patience and sit through the movie, and enjoy the ride. And this movie is definitely full of a lot of surprises for sure.”

Black Widow will be released simultaneously in theaters and on Disney+ Premier Access on July 9. For those on the fence about it here’s some early reacts.