Tom Brady to Jeff Ross After Robert Kraft Massage Joke at Netflix Roast: 'Don't Say That Sh*t Again'

Tom Brady was roasted in front of the world during a sold-out, Netflix-streamed mega-event at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles on Sunday. As you’ve no doubt seen since then, comedian Jeff Ross, whose extensive history of roastery is well-documented, tucked in a joke about longtime Patriots owner Robert Kraft’s Florida massage parlor controversy.
After taking some jabs at roast host Kevin Hart, Ross shifted his aim to the star of what Netflix had billed as "the greatest roast of all time" by taking viewers all th way back to the 2000 NFL Draft and the beginning of the legendary quarterback’s pro career.
"On the first day of training camp, that scrawny rookie famously walked into the owner Robert Kraft's office and said, 'I’m the best decision your organization has ever made. Would you like a massage?'' Ross, who took the stage in a bloodied "Roast J. Simpson" jersey on Sunday, said.
After making the jab, Ross turned to Kraft, who was also in attendance, and said "I love Robert Kraft, I love him." Around this point, Brady approached Ross at the mic to tell the comedian, "Don’t say that shit again."
In this writer's opinion, which one could easily argue is of the highest possible importance, Brady himself was also joking. However, more than a few viewers of the clip above on social media were convinced otherwise. Some, in fact, went so far as to try and posit this as a live TV surprise on par with The Slap. Seems like a reach to me.
At any rate, Brady seemed in good spirits throughout the roast. For those who missed it in real time, Netflix currently has the special available for on-demand viewing.
As for the Kraftroversy at the center of Ross’ quip, the 82-year-old Patriots owner was accused of soliciting prostitution in 2019. He ultimately pleaded not guilty, saying in a statement in March of that year that he expected "to be judged not by my words, but by my actions." One year later, the court blocked the use of alleged hidden camera footage, with Kraft's misdemeanor charge dropped in the process.