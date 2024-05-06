Tom Brady to Jeff Ross After Robert Kraft Massage Joke at Netflix Roast: 'Don't Say That Sh*t Again'

After making the jab, Ross turned to Kraft, who was also in attendance, and said "I love Robert Kraft, I love him." Around this point, Brady approached Ross at the mic to tell the comedian, "Don’t say that shit again."

In this writer's opinion, which one could easily argue is of the highest possible importance, Brady himself was also joking. However, more than a few viewers of the clip above on social media were convinced otherwise. Some, in fact, went so far as to try and posit this as a live TV surprise on par with The Slap. Seems like a reach to me.

At any rate, Brady seemed in good spirits throughout the roast. For those who missed it in real time, Netflix currently has the special available for on-demand viewing.

As for the Kraftroversy at the center of Ross’ quip, the 82-year-old Patriots owner was accused of soliciting prostitution in 2019. He ultimately pleaded not guilty, saying in a statement in March of that year that he expected "to be judged not by my words, but by my actions." One year later, the court blocked the use of alleged hidden camera footage, with Kraft's misdemeanor charge dropped in the process.