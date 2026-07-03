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Over the years, TV host Nick Cannon has expanded his family tree to 12 kids as of now. Here’s a timeline of all his children and their mothers.Starr Savoy
Two young players in particular were showing out during the Snowball Classic, but all anyone wanted to talk about was their behavior on the court.Jose Martinez
Life
President Biden, LeBron James, Chris Evans, Steve Kerr, and More React to Texas Elementary School Shooting
Athletes, entertainers, and politicians took to social media with some calling for gun control in light of the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School.Brad Callas
The father of 7 chopped it up with 'GQ' as part of his cover story rollout, and in a new clip, he said that he'd like to have a few more children.Brenton Blanchet