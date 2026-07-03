Children

Related:
Sign Up to get access to the latest drops, exclusive products and insider updates.
By entering your email, you agree to receive customized marketing messages from us and our advertising partners. You also acknowledge that this site is protected by reCAPTCHA, and that our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Featured

Latest Stories

Brian McKnight with a beard in a dark suit stands on stage, with drum equipment in the background.
Pop Culture

Brian McKnight Slammed for Interviewing Stepfather of Estranged Son Brian Jr.’s Children

The singer asked a series of pointed questions implying his son is an absent father.

Mark Elibert13 days ago
T.I. in a plaid suit and sunglasses stands on a red carpet at an awards event.
Music

T.I. Says Each of His Children Carry a Different 'Piece' of His Personality

The Atlanta rapper says all of his children are unique but sees different parts of himself reflected in each of them, calling it "real cool" to watch as they step into their own careers.

Mark Elibert14 days ago
Britney Spears speaking at a podium outdoors, holding a microphone and papers, with two men in the background.
Music

Britney Spears Hopes 'One Day I Can Have Another Baby'

The pop star shared her wish while reflecting on family in a Father's Day post.

Mark Elibert27 days ago
Angelina Jolie in a strapless black dress and sunglasses, standing outdoors with people and buildings in the background.
Pop Culture

Angelina Jolie Credits Her Kids as She Says Her 'Fighting Spirit is Finally Back'

The actress opens up about rediscovering herself ahead of her new film 'Couture.'

tara mahadevan30 days ago
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MARCH 02: Rachel Griffin Accurso attends the 2026 Children's & Family Emmy Awards at Jazz at Lincoln Center on March 02, 2026 in New York City.
Life

Ms. Rachel Visits New Jersey Immigration Detention Center and Sings With Families

The children's education YouTuber visited separated families at New Jersey institution Delaney Hall.

Jaelani Turner-Williams38 days ago
Advertisement
Cardi B performs on stage wearing a fitted, textured outfit under purple lighting, holding a microphone.
Music

Cardi B Experiences Unique Joys of Five Below for the First Time: 'I Been Rich for Too Long'

"I'm loving this," the recent NBA Finals performer told fans.

Trace William Cowen38 days ago
(L) Zahara Jolie-Pitt in a white dress. (R) Brad Pitt in a green suit with sunglasses.
Pop Culture

Zahara Jolie Files to Legally Drop 'Pitt' From Her Name

The 21-year-old filed a petition earlier this year to drop Pitt from her legal name.

Alex Ocho38 days ago
Chris Brown.
Pop Culture

Chris Brown Embroiled in Custody Fight With Ex Over Daughter, Lovely

The singer filed court documents seeking joint legal and physical custody of his 4-year-old, pushing back against Diamond Brown's bid to limit him to visitation rights.

Mark Elibert42 days ago
Sauce Walka attends the 2024 BET Awards at Peacock Theater on June 30, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.
Music

Sauce Walka's Baby Mother Leaks Apparent Messages of Rapper's Threats, Neglect (UPDATE)

In the not-verified leaked audio of a phone call, the rapper seems to make threats against a major star.

Joe Price47 days ago
MORRISON, COLORADO - OCTOBER 28: Waka Flocka Flame performs at Red Rocks Amphitheatre on October 28, 2025 in Morrison, Colorado. (Photo by Andrew Wevers/Getty Images)
Music

Waka Flocka Reveals He’s Expecting a Baby Boy

Waka Flocka Flame revealed that he's preparing to welcome his first biological child, a baby boy named Juaquin Jr.

Mark Elibert47 days ago
Advertisement
Jaewon wearing sunglasses, a graphic t-shirt, and a gold chain at an event with "Hip Hop" signage in the background.
Music

Jadakiss’ Son Jaewon Corrects ‘Disrespectful’ Post Misidentifying His Sister

The son of the LOX rapper pushed back after a viral X post misidentified his sister as him, arguing that the comments were disrespectful.

Mark Elibert48 days ago
Tristan Thompson smiling in a black jacket; Khloé Kardashian in a purple sequined dress holding an award.
Pop Culture

Tristan Thompson He Would Only Have More Kids if They Came From Khloé Kardashian’s Embryos

Thompson, who is a father to four children across three relationships, says he underwent a vasectomy as an "ultimatum."

Alex Ocho51 days ago
Joy Taylor.
Pop Culture

Joy Taylor Thinks There'd Be 'Drive-Thru’ Abortions If Men Could Get Pregnant

The sportscaster has argued that if men were able to give birth then reproductive advancements would be far beyond what they are now.

tara mahadevan54 days ago
Ms. Rachel Sends Love to Danny Go Following Son Isaac's Death from Cancer
Pop Culture

Ms. Rachel Rallies Around ‘Danny Go!’ Creator After Son Isaac’s Death

Rachel Accurso asked parents and caregivers to send love to Daniel Coleman’s family after the ‘Danny Go!’ creator announced the death of his 14-year-old son, Isaac.

Bernadette Giacomazzo55 days ago
Heidi Klum's Son Henry Samuel is a Dead Ringer for His Famous Dad Seal
Pop Culture

Heidi Klum Brings Son Henry Samuel to Cannes — And He Looks Just Like Seal

At the amfAR Gala in Cannes, 20-year-old Henry Samuel joined Heidi Klum and Tom Kaulitz on the red carpet — and instantly channeled Seal’s late-’90s star power.

Bernadette Giacomazzo57 days ago
Advertisement
LaMelo Ball with curly hair and a beard, wearing gold chains and a white shirt, smiles in a hallway.
Sports

LaMelo Ball Welcomes Baby Boy LaOne With Ana Montana

The NBA star and model Ana Montana announced the birth of their first child together.

Mark Elibert69 days ago
Maluma with slicked-back hair, wearing a denim jacket and white shirt, is sitting on a beige couch. The background has flowers and plants.
Music

Maluma Says His Young Daughter Cried After He Shaved His Beard

The Colombian superstar also explained why he decided to give himself a clean shave earlier this year.

Alex Ocho73 days ago
LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 11: R&B singer Chris Brown arrives at Southwark Crown Court on July 11, 2025 in London, England. The R&B singer is facing charges of causing grievous bodily harm with intent after he allegedly attacked music producer Abraham Diaw with a bottle at a London nightclub in 2023.
Music

Chris Brown's Ex Diamond Files Paternity Suit Over 4-Year-Old Daughter

The model and influencer proposed that the "Fallin'" singer have visitation for her daughter, Lovely, who is widely acknowledged to be the singer's child.

Jaelani Turner-Williams75 days ago

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App