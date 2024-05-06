Katt Williams Cracks Jokes About Reparations, Ukraine War & 'Club Shay Shay' Appearance in 'Woke Foke' Netflix Special

Katt Williams' new Netflix stand-up comedy special, Woke Foke, is here and the comedian covers a wide range of topics, including reparations, Ozempic, his explosive Club Shay Shay appearance, and more.

The special aired live on Saturday night at the YouTube Theater in Inglewood, California, and featured the legendary comedian performing with an array of tricks up his sleeve, including sound effects, music cues, and photos serving as visual aids for his jokes. Williams took aim at a number of people during his set, including Nick Cannon, Robert De Niro, Jamie Foxx, Da Brat, Trick Daddy, Tory Lanez, Lizzo, Oprah Winfrey, Gayle King, P. Diddy, and more.

In his opening remarks, Williams reflected on his Club Shay Shay appearance where he dissed several of his peers and made claims regarding the entertainment industry. According to Williams, he's always going to tell his fans the truth.

"I tried to be incog-Negro but thanks to Shannon Sharpe's loudmouth ass, the gig is up," he said. "Everybody knows I'll tell. But I don't do no snitching! Y'all know my job. In my spare time I infiltrate the Illuminati. Look for their secrets. Run back. Tell y'all. And they'd kill me if they could, but I'm too fast, and the Lord keep blessing me."

With reparations, Williams stated it was time for those to be sent out to Black people and used the war between Ukraine and Russia as an example.

"It is now time for Black people in America to get paid reparations for everything that them and their ancestors have been through in American history," Williams said to the audience at YouTube Theater. "Why now, Katt? Thanks for asking, white friends. I'll tell you why now. And understand white friends, I don't speak for all Black people. But I do speak for all n***as. And you are not supposed to know the difference."

Williams continued, "We just gave $100 billion to the Ukraine. And God bless the Ukrainians. But off the record? We don't know them n***as like that! You could've gave that money to Black people. The fuck? We done gave them all that money. The truth is they over there getting their ass whooped over there. You coulda gave that money to the Black people of Los Angeles, and they'd have went over there and whooped their ass in two weeks."

You can watch the trailer for the special, out now on Netflix, below.