Scarlett Johansson and Saturday Night Live's Colin Jost secretly got married during a recent ceremony that followed COVID-19 safety precautions.

The news was revealed by the Meals on Wheels Instagram account, which joked that the couple had "Jost married," alongside an image of the Staten Island Ferry. "We’re thrilled to break the news that Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost were married over the weekend in an intimate ceremony with their immediate family and love ones, following COVID-19 safety precautions as directed by the CDC," the Instagram post reads. "Their wedding wish is to help make a difference for vulnerable older adults during this difficult time by supporting @mealsonwheelsamerica. Please consider donating to celebrate the happy couple."

The couple are asking for donations to Meals on Wheels to celebrate their marriage, which neither of them have addressed prior to the post from the organization. They first began dating in 2017, and confirmed they were engaged in May 2019.