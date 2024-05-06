Kim Kardashian Booed at Tom Brady's Roast, Football Star Pokes Fun at Kanye West

Kim Kardashian didn't get much love during Tom Brady's Netflix roast on Sunday night.

The businesswoman, reality television star and socialite was a featured speaker during Brady's GROAT: The Greatest Roast of All Time: Tom Brady, where the Kia Forum crowd booed her when she hit the stage. After being introduced, Kardashian tried to dish out a joke towards Kevin Hart, but it didn't go over quite as planned.

"I know a lot of people make fun of your height..." Kardashian began before the crowd immediately booed her. "Alright, alright, alright–Alright, Kevin."

Trying to defend Kardashian, Hart attemped to subdue the crowd before the clip ended.