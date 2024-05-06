Kim Kardashian Booed at Tom Brady's Roast, Football Star Pokes Fun at Kanye West

The Los Angeles crowd wasn't too keen on Kardashian, booing her so loud that she was unable to deliver certain jokes.

May 06, 2024
Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images for Netflix

Kim Kardashian didn't get much love during Tom Brady's Netflix roast on Sunday night.

The businesswoman, reality television star and socialite was a featured speaker during Brady's GROAT: The Greatest Roast of All Time: Tom Brady, where the Kia Forum crowd booed her when she hit the stage. After being introduced, Kardashian tried to dish out a joke towards Kevin Hart, but it didn't go over quite as planned.

"I know a lot of people make fun of your height..." Kardashian began before the crowd immediately booed her. "Alright, alright, alright–Alright, Kevin."

Trying to defend Kardashian, Hart attemped to subdue the crowd before the clip ended.

They're booing Kim Kardashian pic.twitter.com/bJyHRUAaNY

— CJ Fogler account may or may not be notable (@cjzero) May 6, 2024
Twitter: @cjzero

The clip went viral, along with Brady and Tony Hinchcliffe taking shots at The Kardashians star. "I know Kim was terrified to be here tonight," Brady said. "Not because of this, but because her kids are at home with their dad."

Tom Brady absolutely bodied Kim Kardashian tonight pic.twitter.com/EUFnKLJ1az

— Shooter McGavin (@ShooterMcGavin_) May 6, 2024
Twitter: @ShooterMcGavin_

As for Hinchcliffe, his joke was a bit more NSFW, as he targeted Kardashian's dating history. "A whale's vagina–which reminds me, Kim Kardashian's here. She’s had a lot of Black men celebrating her end-zone. Kim, word of advice, close your legs. You have more public beef than Kendrick and Drake," Hinchcliffe said.

Kim K didn’t see that coming 🥺🫢🫢🫢 pic.twitter.com/nb4SN9WSEd

— Chef Anthony Thomas (@ChefAnthonyDC) May 6, 2024
Twitter: @ChefAnthonyDC

The 3-hour roast is available to stream on Netflix.

