Kim Kardashian Booed at Tom Brady's Roast, Football Star Pokes Fun at Kanye West

Kim Kardashian didn't get much love during Tom Brady's Netflix roast on Sunday night.
The businesswoman, reality television star and socialite was a featured speaker during Brady's GROAT: The Greatest Roast of All Time: Tom Brady, where the Kia Forum crowd booed her when she hit the stage. After being introduced, Kardashian tried to dish out a joke towards Kevin Hart, but it didn't go over quite as planned.
"I know a lot of people make fun of your height..." Kardashian began before the crowd immediately booed her. "Alright, alright, alright–Alright, Kevin."
Trying to defend Kardashian, Hart attemped to subdue the crowd before the clip ended.
The clip went viral, along with Brady and Tony Hinchcliffe taking shots at The Kardashians star. "I know Kim was terrified to be here tonight," Brady said. "Not because of this, but because her kids are at home with their dad."
As for Hinchcliffe, his joke was a bit more NSFW, as he targeted Kardashian's dating history. "A whale's vagina–which reminds me, Kim Kardashian's here. She’s had a lot of Black men celebrating her end-zone. Kim, word of advice, close your legs. You have more public beef than Kendrick and Drake," Hinchcliffe said.
The 3-hour roast is available to stream on Netflix.