Nicolas Cage and FKA Twigs to Star in Horror Movie Depicting Jesus’ Childhood

Nicolas Cage and FKA twigs are coming to the silver screen together.

The unlikely pair of co-stars will appear in The Carpenter’s Son, an equally unlikely horror interpretation of the rarely explored childhood of Jesus, according to Deadline.

Oscar winner Cage, 60, will lead the cast as the Carpenter. Grammy nominee FKA twigs, 36, will take on the role of the Mother. They will be joined by 19-year-old Noah Jupe (A Quiet Place) as the Boy, and Dune: Part Two's Souheila Yacoub, 31, whose role was not specified.

Per the official synopsis, the film “tells the dark story of a family hiding out in Roman Egypt. The son, known only as ‘the Boy’, is driven to doubt by another mysterious child and rebels against his guardian, the Carpenter, revealing inherent powers and a fate beyond his comprehension. As he exercises his own power, the Boy and his family become the target of horrors, natural and divine.”

Cage is named as a producer via his production company Saturn Films, along with Paris-based Cinenovo and L.A.-based Spacemaker.

The Carpenter’s Son will begin shooting this summer.