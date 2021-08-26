The boxing world is gearing up for yet another Jake Paul boxing match. The YouTube star continues to push toward the ring and is scheduled to fight UFC champion Tyron Woodley on Sunday, Aug. 29. Jake and his big brother Logan Paul are determined to make a name for themselves in the sport following a long and lucrative career as social media influencers. The siblings have also found a way to stay in the news cycle, usually thanks to something controversial. For example, federal prosecutors recently decided to drop a case related to Jake’s involvement in a mall looting in May 2020 amid the George Floyd protests in Scottsdale, Arizona. But the City Attorney’s Office refiled two criminal misdemeanor charges against the boxer for criminal trespass and unlawful assembly on Aug. 16. He could face a maximum sentence of one year in jail if found guilty. But this isn’t the influencers’ first controversy.

The siblings started out on Vine by sharing prank videos that amassed millions of views. After the video-sharing app shut down in 2016, they took their talents to YouTube and Instagram and continued gaining millions of fans. Controversy and legal issues have followed them ever since, and 24-year-old Jake and 26-year-old Logan have drawn as much attention in real life as they have online. They continued to grow their fame through acting and boxing, making them more than just internet sensations. The Paul brothers’ seemingly endless controversies over the years have been polarizing. Jake has faced multiple lawsuits, sexual assault allegations, has been accused of “terrorizing” his neighbors, and lost his gig on the Disney show Bizaardvark. Yet those scandals seem not to faze their millions of young fans one bit. We did a deep dive into Jake and Logan’s most controversial moments, chronicling four years of scandals.