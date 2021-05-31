Jake Paul has agreed to step into the ring with former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley, according to Mike Coppinger of The Athletic. While Coppinger reports the upcoming fight was set to be promoted in Miami on Friday, ahead of his brother Logan’s bout with Floyd Mayweather this weekend, he tweeted a short while ago that an official announcement will be made tomorrow.

Woodley, 39, became a free agent in May when he and the UFC failed to come to terms on a new contract. His manager Malki Kawa confirmed that the two sides had parted ways on Twitter.

If his UFC career is over, Woodley finishes with a 19-7-1 record. He lost his last four matches, with his most recent defeat coming in late March by submission at the hands of Vicente Luque at UFC 260. Nicknamed “The Chosen One,” Woodley came over to the UFC as part of its acquisition of Strikeforce in 2011, and won the Welterweight title five years later with a knockout victory over Robbie Lawler at UFC 201.

Paul has three professional boxing matches under his belt, all of which he has won by way of knockout. His last victory came last month against another former UFC fighter in Ben Askren. Woodley will surely be his toughest bout to date, especially when you consider one of his past fights includes the overly meme’d TKO of Nate Robinson.

Paul has also reportedly inked a multi-fight deal with Showtime.