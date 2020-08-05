Being tasked with writing yet another article about the life and times of Jake Paul, not to be confused with Logan Paul, marks a uniquely depressing experience the depths of which can't adequately be captured in mere words. Still, here we are, this time being the latest to inform you that the YouTube personality's Calabasas home was the site of what TMZ described as "an early morning FBI raid."

The report, published Wednesday, cites law enforcement sources as stating that Paul's home was being searched by federal officials with a search warrant. At the time of this writing, the reasoning for the search had not been made publicly available. However, the report makes clear that the search isn't part of some elaborate prank and is indeed a for-real occurrence.

The report also states that it wasn't immediately clear whether Paul was at the home during the search, though fans have seemingly confirmed he was not. In an update to their report filed shortly before this article's publication, TMZ added footage of officials on the ground, estimating that "at least 20 people" were involved in the execution of the search warrant.

Presumably, more info on all of this will be made available soon.

Recently, Paul defended his decision to carry on with his packed partying tactics despite the fact that we are still very much in the middle of a pandemic.

In an interview with Insider, Paul—who earlier this year was charged with criminal trespass and unlawful assembly in connection with an Arizona looting incident—said "no one has answers" and acknowledged that current leadership was "failing" Americans. However, Paul added, he's "not the type of person who's gonna sit around and not live my life."