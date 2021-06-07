All eyes were on Miami on Sunday night, when Floyd Mayweather and Logan Paul finally squared off in their hugely anticipated exhibition match at Hard Rock Stadium. But with no judges and no official winner read, the only way one of the two boxers would walk away a winner was via knockout. Much to the dismay of boxing fans and Logan Paul-haters everywhere, that didn’t happen.



Instead, the YouTube-star-turned-prizefighter managed to go the distance against the undefeated Mayweather, who spent most of the match doing his usual ducking, dodging, and dipping routine. While Paul never really threatened Mayweather, the champion boxer did have some praise for his opponent after the fight.



“He’s better than I thought he was,” Mayweather said. “I was surprised by him tonight. Good work. Good little guy.”

And despite being no real match for Mayweather, Paul was certainly feeling himself afterwards.



“I don’t want anyone to tell me anything is impossible ever again,” Paul said. “The fact that I’m in here with one of the best boxers of all times proves the odds can be beat.”



Though there was no official score, ESPN had it at 78-74 for Mayweather. Naturally, Logan’s brother Jake didn’t seem to agree.

But let’s face it. Both fighters emerged victorious, thanks to the fat paydays they both received. Unfortunately, the same can’t be said for those of us who shelled out the $50 it cost to watch what turned out to be a pretty hapless affair. After the fight, Twitter was the place to be for anyone who felt swindled, uninspired, or just flat out disappointed by what they’d just seen.

Check out some of the more notable reactions below.