TikTok star Justine Paradise has accused YouTuber Jake Paul of sexual assault in a 20-minute YouTube video she uploaded Friday, titled “TRIGGER WARNING: Jake Paul Sexually Assaulted Me.”

In the video, Paradise, 24, alleges that Paul, 24, forced her to perform oral sex at Paul’s Team 10 house in California in July of 2019. She claims that she signed a non-disclosure agreement when entering the home—where Paul and his YouTube friends work—and that she thought it meant she “wasn’t allowed to talk” about the alleged incident.

Complex has reached out to a representative for Jake Paul for comment.

“One of those days, I was in the studio—some people were recording down there—and Jake pulled me into this little corner area in the studio and started kissing me,” Paradise said. “I was fine with that. I did think he was cute.”

She went on to explain that Paul allegedly took her to his bedroom, where the two kissed, before she says “he took it to his bed.” Paradise, who has 524,000 TikTok followers and posted about the alleged incident there as well, alleges that Paul then began to put his hands in places she didn’t want him to, and as she pulled his hands away, he asked “if nothing’s going to happen, what’s the point?”

“Normally, everybody respects me when I don’t want to do sexual things, so I thought that it was fine if I went in his room,” she said. “I thought it would be fine to kiss him, because I thought he would stop if I didn’t want to do anything else.”

Paradise then said that Paul continued to make advances despite her telling him “no,” and that he forced her to perform oral sex while physically on top of her. “He didn’t ask for consent or anything,” she added. “That’s not okay. On no level at all is that okay.”

She explained that Jake allegedly didn’t speak to her after it happened, and that she hopes he “realizes what he did and doesn’t do it again.”

“I know he knows that I didn’t want to do anything sexual with him,” she said. “I’ve thought about this literally every single day since it happened. But the more and more I think about it, the more I realize, no one can be doing that and think that it’s something right to do.”