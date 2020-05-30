George Floyd was a 46-year-old unarmed black man who was murdered by the Minneapolis police on Memorial Day. Ex-officer Derek Chauvin was caught on video pinning Floyd to the ground, pressing his knee into his neck and ultimately killing him. Three other officers were also present during Floyd's murder.

As it currently stands, Chauvin has been arrested and charged with murder and manslaughter of Floyd.

Since Floyd's death, thousands of people have jumped into action and have begun protesting his murder, as well as the murder of Ahmaud Arbery who was recorded being followed and shot to death by Gregory and Travis McMichael in Georgia in February, Breonna Taylor who was shot to death in Louisville, Kentucky by officers in March, and countless other black and brown folk who have lost their lives due to police brutality. If none of this feels real, you need to check your privilege and give yourself a reality check.

The protesting started in Minneapolis on Tuesday night and eventually spread across the country to Georgia, Texas, Kentucky, New York, and California amongst others. As protests continue, here's are some of the major demonstrations happening across America as people are actively standing up for the murders of black people due to police brutality, right now.