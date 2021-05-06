Youtuber-turned-boxer, Jake Paul was involved in a physical altercation with Floyd Mayweather on Thursday.

As seen in footage of the incident, Paul and Mayweather came face-to-face during the media day gathering for Mayweather’s upcoming fight against Paul’s brother, Logan Paul.

Paul was seemingly making his bid to follow his brother and be Mayweather’s next fight before deciding to real-life troll the boxer by snarchiung his hat. As you might expect, this didn’t go over well with Floyd. The boxer and his bodyguards quickly corraled Jake Paul and retrieved his hat. Following the scuffle, Jake Paul seemed pleased with himself and posted video of the altercation on his Instagram.

What happens during the scuffle is unclear because of all the bodies involved, but the video below shows a heated Mayweather in the bowels of the stadium yelling, “I’ll kill you motherf*cker.”

Floyd Mayweather and Logan Paul are set to square off at Miami’s Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday, June 6. Fans can watch the fight live on Showtime pay-per-view.