YouTuber Jake Paul is facing backlash after he threw a huge party at his Calabasas, California home despite the rising number of coronavirus cases in the state. Jake Paul, not to be confused with his YouTuber brother Logan Paul, shared videos of the party on social media. In a number of clips, Paul and his guests can be seen not engaging in social-distancing measures or wearing any face coverings.

Calabasas mayor Alicia Weintraub said she was "outraged" when she saw the video of the party, and some of the YouTuber's neighbors have since complained, too. "They're having a large party, no social distancing, no masks, it's just a big huge disregard for everything that everybody is trying to do to get things back to functioning," said Weintraub, Fox 11 reports.

She said that she has been in contact with the Lost Hills sheriff to crack down on huge house parties like Paul's in the future. “No gatherings will be tolerated like this,” she added. “Something like this will not happen again.”

The Los Angeles Times reports that the state of California reported 8,600 new cases of the virus on Wednesday, and 131 new deaths.

Jake Paul has yet to respond to the backlash. The news comes just a month after he was charged with criminal trespass and unlawful assembly for his involvement in alleged "looting and vandalism." His brother Logan Paul, meanwhile, made headlines last month after he urged his fans to join the fight against systemic racism and police brutality.