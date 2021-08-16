YouTuber Jake Paul is facing charges yet again in relation to a 2020 incident where he and friends were spotted looting a mall in Scottsdale, Arizona.

The gathering took place after the murder of George Floyd in May of 2020, when Paul was seen reportedly burglarizing stores and lighting fireworks outside of a shopping center alongside friends.

Jake was initially charged with criminal misdemeanors, criminal trespass and unlawful assembly, but charges were dropped by City of Scottsdale when the feds began an investigation. But now, the City Attorney re-filed the case after the feds completed an investigation and decided against prosecuting Paul.