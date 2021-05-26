MTV kicked off the 2000s by introducing Jackass to the world. The beloved cast included Johnny Knoxville, Bam Margera, Steve-O, Chris Pontius, Ryan Dunn, Jason “Wee Man” Acuña, and others. Knoxville, Spike Jonze, and Jeff Tremaine were the brains behind the reality comedy series. Jackass combined the sensibilities of boundary-pushing skateboard magazine Big Brother’s videos with the antics chronicled in CKY, the video series Margera and his circle of friends introduced in 1999. Fans tuned in to watch the cast of nine performing outrageous stunts and pranks on each other, while seemingly having a blast together. The controversial show ran for three seasons on MTV between October 2000 and February 2002 and was often criticized for promoting dangerous antics and behavior.

The hit show inspired countless spin-offs, including Viva La Bam, Bam’s Unholy Union, Homewrecker, Wildboyz, and Dr. Steve-O, as well as five feature films, including Jackass: The Movie, Jackass Number Two, Jackass Presents: Mat Hoffman’s Tribute to Evel Knievel, Jackass 3D and Jackass Presents: Bad Grandpa. Despite the franchise’s success, there was plenty of turmoil behind the scenes, with cast members Steve-O and Margera dealing with drug and alcohol abuse. Dunn died in a car accident while driving intoxicated in Pennsylvania on June 20, 2011. His death sent his castmate and best friend, Margera, on a downward spiral that left him even more dependent on alcohol.

Margera’s addiction and mental health troubles caused a rift between him and his family, hurt his career, and affected his involvement in the Jackass franchise. Margera has been taking aim at Knoxville and Tremaine recently for not allowing him to be in Jackass 4, after years of public intoxication and outbursts caused Paramount to question if he was fit to star in the movie. Margera being cut from the film has made things even more complicated between him and the Jackass family. Here’s everything you need to know about Bam Margera being cut off from the upcoming Jackass 4 movie.