Bam Margera took to Instagram Sunday with claims that his Jackass co-stars and friends have treated him poorly.

Margera, who says he’s currently in Florida meeting with a woman who has helped the likes of Steven Tyler, previously was booted from the filming of Jackass 4 over breaking his contract, which reportedly included requirements involving drug tests, remaining sober, breathalyzers, seeing a psychologist and taking medication.

Earlier this year, he said he was prevented from rejoining his castmates over his history of substance abuse and legal issues. He then said they forced him into rehab.

“My family—Jackass—has betrayed me, rejected me, abandoned me,” Bam said in the new clip. “Not all of them. I love all of them and they love me back. But specifically Jeff Tremaine and Johnny Knoxville. So I feel like my family has fucking done everything horrible to me and made me jump on hoops and walk through eggshells—which is impossible—and strung me along like a fucking puppet to get the $5 million I usually get when I make a movie with them because Jeff Tremaine and CKY has started it.”

Around filming, the MTV star and skateboarder has previously shared that he has been seeking help for his manic bipolar disorder, having opened up about it in the past. Earlier this year, Variety reported that the Jackass team was attempting to get Bam help.

Fellow stuntman Steve-O responded to Bam’s allegations in the form of a comment, sharing that both Knoxville and Tremaine previously saved his life.

“The two people you’re saying wronged you (Knoxville and Tremaine) are the same two people who organized the intervention which saved my life. Everyone bent over backwards to get you in the movie, and all you had to do was not get loaded. You’ve continued to get loaded, it’s that simple. We all love you every bit as much as we all say we do, but nobody who really loves you can enable you or encourage you to stay sick.”

In his new video, Bam announced that he’s currently getting the help he needs.

“I’m in Florida, I’m safe and I’m getting phenomenal help with peace and fucking quiet with the green queen,” Bam said.