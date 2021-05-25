Jeff Tremaine, the director of the upcoming Jackass 4, has filed a restraining order against Bam Margera, TMZ reports.

Tremaine—who founded the franchise alongside Johnny Knoxville—had been the subject of a recent Instagram video by Margera, who blasted Tremaine and Knoxville this week for allegedly making him “jump through hoops” before he was reportedly removed from the upcoming film. Margera has a history of substance abuse and legal issues, previously sharing that he has been seeking help for his manic bipolar disorder.

“My family—Jackass—has betrayed me, rejected me, abandoned me,” Bam said in the clip. “Not all of them. I love all of them and they love me back. But specifically Jeff Tremaine and Johnny Knoxville. So I feel like my family has fucking done everything horrible to me and made me jump on hoops and walk through eggshells—which is impossible—and strung me along like a fucking puppet to get the $5 million I usually get when I make a movie with them because Jeff Tremaine and CKY has started it.”

In a new GQ story, Knoxville opened up about his relationship with Bam, sharing that “everyone tries to help” when someone is struggling within the cast.

“We want Bam to be happy and healthy and get the help he needs,” Johnny said. “We tried to push that along. I think that’s all I really want to say about it.”

Fellow daredevil Steve-O responded to Bam’s comments on Instagram in the comment section this week, writing that both Knoxville and Tremaine organized an intervention to save his own life once.

“Everyone bent over backwards to get you in the movie, and all you had to do was not get loaded,” Steve-O shared. “You’ve continued to get loaded, it’s that simple. We all love you every bit as much as we all say we do, but nobody who really loves you can enable you or encourage you to stay sick.”