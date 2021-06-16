Last month Jackass director Jeff Tremaine won temporary protection against Bam Margera, citing threatening text messages he said Bam was sending him.

Flash forward to Tuesday, and Tremaine was granted a restraining order that will require Margera to continue staying at least 100 yards away from him. Margera must do that for the next three years. TMZ reports that Bam also can’t have any contact with Tremaine, Tremaine’s wife, or Tremaine’s kids.

Previously, Tremaine accused Bam of sending increasingly troubled messages that included threats to his children, and a comment directed at he and Johnny Knoxville that said the two of them can “pencil in there [sic] death certificate.”

In legal documents, Tremaine offered an example of the types of threats he said Margera was sending his way. “Look at your children and grab your pocket book and write a check, if you are greedy, and cheap, look at your children again,” said an alleged note. “If you don’t sign the paper, look at you children. Sign your stupid f—— contract before your not safe anywhere (sic).”

Bam had been kicked off of working on Jackass 4 due to alleged substance abuse, which was claimed to be a violation of the terms of his contract.

“My family—Jackass—has betrayed me, rejected me, abandoned me,” Bam had said in an Instagram video less than a month ago. “Not all of them. I love all of them and they love me back. But specifically Jeff Tremaine and Johnny Knoxville. So I feel like my family has fucking done everything horrible to me and made me jump on hoops and walk through eggshells—which is impossible—and strung me along like a fucking puppet to get the $5 million I usually get when I make a movie with them because Jeff Tremaine and CKY has started it.”

In the Instagram comments section, Steve-O disputed that, and said that Knoxville and Tremaine had staged an intervention to try and get Bam to clean-up.

“Everyone bent over backwards to get you in the movie, and all you had to do was not get loaded,” said Steve-O. “You’ve continued to get loaded, it’s that simple. We all love you every bit as much as we all say we do, but nobody who really loves you can enable you or encourage you to stay sick.”