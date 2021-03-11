Jackass’ head-of-hilarity Steve-O has become known for death-defying stunts, outlandish antics, and over-the-top pranks, but fans have joined together to celebrate the iconic prankster on him now being 13 years sober.

So grateful to be celebrating thirteen years of sobriety today— thanks to everyone who helped me get here! pic.twitter.com/LDncqH7Z2A — Steve-O (@steveo) March 11, 2021

On Thursday, Steve-O shared a picture of himself in 2006 hunched over a pile of blue capsules with a cigarette in his hand, and a picture of himself now over broccoli and holding green juice. “So grateful to be celebrating thirteen years of sobriety today— thanks to everyone who helped me get here,” he captioned the tweet.

Steve-O also shared the pictures on IG and thanked Johnny Knoxville “for giving me the loving nudge that started my journey!”

Fans then came together on social media to celebrate Steve-O’s sobriety, with many calling him an inspiration for others who think they’re too deep into whatever addiction they have. Steve-O became famous for his high energy and wild antics during the Jackass series, but many fans of his said it was refreshing to see him doing well and being healthy, especially during these wild times.

Check out what more fans had to say in celebration of Steve-O’s 13 years of sobriety down below.