Bam Margera is not happy that he was left out of the upcoming Jackass 4. The former professional skateboarder posted a troubling series of videos to Instagram, in which he railed against the upcoming Spike Jonze-directed film, noting that he’s been barred from rejoining the stunt team due to his recent history of substance abuse and legal issues.

Margera said that the production team behind the movie set him up on a particularly onerous sobriety regimen, forcing him to take a breathalyzer every few hours, take antidepressants in view of Paramount Pictures officials and submit to drug tests regularly. Margera went through several stints in rehab during the filming of Jackass 4 and is now shocked that he might not be in the film. In the since-deleted videos captured by TMZ, Margera calls for a boycott of the movie. ”If anybody cares about me don’t go see their movie because I will make mine way fucking radder if you just Venmo me a dollar,” he said.

“Who the fuck cares if I’m drunk as hell or not anymore?” he said. “Jackass has put me through fucking hell on fucking wheels for a year and a half.”

Margera also floated the idea that he might have had his skits stolen by the movie’s producers.

“I wrote them so many ideas and if I’m not in the movie, and they use my ideas, how do you think that will make me feel?” he said. “The last thing I want to do is be in a courtroom with Jeff fucking Tremaine. I love him.”

Elsewhere in the video, Margera admits to suicidal ideation. He said that his wife discovered him searching the internet for instructions on how to tie a noose at one point.

“My family won’t let me in because I’m out there being a jackass on TMZ,” he said, before arguing that his antics should be a blessing to the film. “You need an asshole or else there’s nothing to talk about.”