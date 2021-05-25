Johnny Knoxville’s time as a certified jackass is coming to an end.

In a new interview with GQ, the grey-haired human cannonball explained why he’s exiting the franchise after the upcoming Jackass 4.

“You can only take so many chances before something irreversible happens,” Johnny explained. “I feel like I’ve been extremely lucky to take the chances I’ve taken and still be walking around.”

And that certainly makes sense, considering that the franchise’s biggest star has dealt with some pretty major injuries over the last two decades, including (but not limited to) broken bones, several concussions and a lot of missing teeth. In the GQ chat, he also discussed the well-being of his former castmates, including the death of Ryan Dunn in a drunk-driving accident and Bam Margera’s recent visits to rehab. He said that “everyone tries to help” when someone is struggling, but the person has to want help.

“We want Bam to be happy and healthy and get the help he needs,” he said. “We tried to push that along. I think that’s all I really want to say about it.”

This week, Bam took to Instagram while seeking help in Florida to call out Knoxville and Jeff Tremaine, alleging that they “strung” him along and haven’t helped him.

“So I feel like my family has fucking done everything horrible to me and made me jump on hoops and walk through eggshells—which is impossible—and strung me along like a fucking puppet to get the $5 million I usually get when I make a movie with them because Jeff Tremaine and CKY has started it,” Bam said.

Steve-O responded to Bam’s comments on Instagram and said that while the cast loves Bam, “nobody who really loves you can enable you or encourage you to stay sick.”