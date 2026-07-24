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LONDON, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 03: Anthony Head attends the UK Premiere of "A Street Cat Named Bob" in aid of Action On Addiction at the Curzon Mayfair on November 3, 2016 in London, United Kingdom.
Pop Culture

'Buffy the Vampire Slayer,' 'Ted Lasso' Actor Anthony Head Dead at 72

On 'Buffy,' Head portrayed the title character's beloved mentor, Rupert Giles.

Trace William Cowen50 days ago
Carey Means.
Pop Culture

'Aqua Teen Hunger Force' Star Carey Means Says He's Facing Homelessness: 'Please Help!!'

The voice actor, who played Frylock in the beloved animated series, says rising rent and medical setbacks have him and his wife struggling financially.

Alex Ocho51 days ago
'Married at First Sight' Under Fire for Alleged Sexual Assault on British Set
Pop Culture

‘Married at First Sight UK’ Rocked by Sexual Assault Allegations

A BBC Panorama exposé, police appeals, and pulled episodes are forcing Channel 4 to answer difficult questions about consent and reality TV duty of care.

Bernadette Giacomazzo67 days ago
Mario Van Peebles attends the 2026 TCM Classic Film Festival Opening Night Screening of "Barefoot In The Park" at TCL Chinese Theatre IMAX on April 30, 2026 in Hollywood, California.
Pop Culture

'Nemesis’ Director Mario Van Peebles Reflects on 35 Years Since ‘New Jack City’

We caught up with the legendary filmmaker to discuss his classic feature film directorial debut and how it informs the new Netflix series

Khal71 days ago
(L-R) Eric Kripke and Donald Trump.
Pop Culture

'The Boys' Showrunner Eric Kripke Reacts to Donald Trump's Golden Statue: 'What the F*ck?'

Satire from the Amazon Prime Video series has made it into real life — again.

Trey Alston77 days ago
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Sydney Sweeney in a white dress and Jacob Elordi in a black tuxedo at a formal event.
Pop Culture

'Euphoria' Season 3: The Wildest Moments From Cassie and Nate's Wedding

From a Lil Jon classic performed by a James Brown impersonator, to a tense encounter with a loan shark, we break down Cassie and Nate's wedding night.

Trace William Cowen89 days ago
Aubrey O'Day with long blonde hair in an orange dress poses at an event with a backdrop featuring handprints and logos.
Music

Aubrey O'Day in Awe of New 'Euphoria' Episode, Compares Viewing Experience to Watching Diddy Doc

"That was truly a piece of art," O'Day said of the 'Euphoria' wedding episode.

Trace William Cowen89 days ago
Rachel Sennott and Jordan Firstman
Life

‘I Love LA’ Stars Rachel Sennott and Jordan Firstman Keep Finding New Ways to Work Together

The HBO duo collaborated on a series of short films for Venmo’s new campaign — and had a 'damn blast' doing it.

Maggie Ekberg99 days ago
Bryan Cranston in a brown suit and patterned tie, smiling at an event with a promotional backdrop.
Pop Culture

Bryan Cranston Recalls Discovering He Has a Half-Sister: 'It's a Really Strange Thing'

"I have a half-sister that I didn't know about for over 50 years," Cranston tells Complex.

Trace William Cowen99 days ago
Zendaya poses in a sleek black dress at the "Euphoria" premiere, with large yellow text and a desert-themed backdrop.
Pop Culture

'Euphoria' Season 3 Premiere: Can Drug Mules Actually Drop Dead If Balloons Burst In Their Body?

"The danger of body-packing is if a balloon breaks, you die," Zendaya's Rue warns in the Season 3 premiere of 'Euphoria.'

Trace William Cowen103 days ago
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A boy morphing into a blue alien creature with antennae, set against an orange sky background.
Pop Culture

Ryan Coogler Is Helping Bring 'Animorphs' Franchise Back to TV

The 'Sinners' director is an executive producer on a new 'Animorphs' series in development at Disney+.

Trace William Cowen113 days ago
Complex TV logo in bold white text on a black background.
Pop Culture

Complex and Fuse Media Partner for Launch of Complex TV: What to Know

Complex TV offers original series, documentaries, and more. Here's what you need to know.

Trace William Cowen115 days ago
Zendaya with curly hair wearing a light blue blazer, looking displeased.
Pop Culture

'Euphoria' Trailer: Zendaya, Sydney Sweeney, and More Return for Long-Awaited New Season

Zendaya's character, Rue, is seen being questioned about a trip to Mexico in the latest look at the HBO hit's upcoming third season.

Trace William Cowen117 days ago

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