Travis Scott's Film Journey: A Look Back as Cactus Jack Enters New Era With Paramount Deal
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Fresh off his role in Christopher Nolan's 'The Odyssey,' La Flame seems poised to establish a bigger film presence moving forward.Trace William Cowen
Knicks superfan and 'Law & Order: Special Victims Unit' star Mariska Hargitay will host the Primetime Emmys ceremony this September.Trace William Cowen
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From ‘One Piece’ and ‘Daemons of the Shadow Realm’ to ‘Steel Ball Run’ and ‘Frieren,’ these are the best anime of 2026 (so far)Khal