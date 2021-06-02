Just a week after filing a restraining order against Bam Margera, ​Jackass director Jeff Tremaine claims that Margera’s harassment included the performer sending him text messages that threatened his family.

TMZ reports the court has granted Tremaine’s temporary restraining order request against Bam. The TV personality must now stay a minimum of 100 yards away from Jeff, his wife, and children.

According to Tremaine, Margera has publicly attacked him since February, threatening violence, comparing him to Harvey Weinstein, posting obscene drawings, and making a comment that he and Johnny Knoxville can “pencil in there [sic] death certificate.”

In text messages obtained by TMZ, Bam threatened Tremaine and his kids, including in one that read: “Look at your children and grab your pocket book and write a check, if you are greedy, and cheap, look at your children again. If you don‘t sign the paper, look at you children. Sign your stupid f***ing contract before your (sic) not safe anywhere.”

Margera has a history of substance abuse and legal issues, previously sharing that he has been seeking help for his manic bipolar disorder.

“My family—Jackass—has betrayed me, rejected me, abandoned me,” Bam said in a recent Instagram video. “Not all of them. I love all of them and they love me back. But specifically Jeff Tremaine and Johnny Knoxville. So I feel like my family has fucking done everything horrible to me and made me jump on hoops and walk through eggshells—which is impossible—and strung me along like a fucking puppet to get the $5 million I usually get when I make a movie with them because Jeff Tremaine and CKY has started it.”

Fellow Jackass star Steve-O responded to Bam’s comments on Instagram in the comment section last week, writing that both Knoxville and Tremaine organized an intervention to save his own life once.

“Everyone bent over backwards to get you in the movie, and all you had to do was not get loaded,” Steve-O shared. “You’ve continued to get loaded, it’s that simple. We all love you every bit as much as we all say we do, but nobody who really loves you can enable you or encourage you to stay sick.”

In February, Margera was permanently kicked off the forthcoming Jackass 4 movie for breaking his contract. Margera was reportedly asked to submit to routine drug tests, stay sober, blow into a breathalyzer, see a psychologist, and take his medication.

Since then, Margera has publicly attacked Tremaine and the entire cast of Jackass.