Johnny Knoxville

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Johnny Knoxville Pays Tribute to Bonnie Tyler: 'Thanks For Letting Your Music Be a Part of 'Jackass'"
Pop Culture

Johnny Knoxville Pays Tribute to Bonnie Tyler: 'Thanks for Letting Your Music Be a Part of Jackass'

As fans mourn Bonnie Tyler’s unexpected death, Johnny Knoxville and his Hollywood peers look back on the power-ballad queen whose hits soundtracked movies, TV and more.

Bernadette Giacomazzo9 days ago
Johnny Knoxville with short white hair and sunglasses holds a rainbow fan and flag, outdoors with trees in the background.
Pop Culture

'Jackass' Is Indeed 'Really Gay,' Per Johnny Knoxville: 'We're Thrilled by It'

'Jackass: Best and Last' is in theaters now.

Trace William Cowen18 days ago
MTV Europe Music Awards 2010 - Arrivals
Pop Culture

'Jackass' Cast Gifted a Penis-Shaped Constellation Called 'The Little Dicker' Ahead of Final Film

Each cast member of 'Jackass: Best and Last' received a named star that, when plotted together, forms a phallic shape in the night sky.

Trey Alston24 days ago
'Jackass' crew.
Pop Culture

'Jackass' Episodes Back on Paramount+ After Digital Restoration: 'Heck Yeah!!'

Johnny Knoxville and the crew pulled the show late last year after discovering years of re-edits had made them nearly unrecognizable.

Mark Elibert56 days ago
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Snoop Dogg performing in sunglasses and a patterned shirt; Seth Rogen smiling in glasses and a checkered blazer.
Music

Hilarious Celebrity Weed Stories to Celebrate 4/20: Snoop Dogg, Seth Rogen, Willie Nelson, and More

From Seth Rogen scaring Bryan Cranston, to Willie Nelson lighting up at the White House, these stories are classics.

Trace William Cowen89 days ago
Johnny Knoxville wearing glasses and a leather jacket, smiling outdoors.
Pop Culture

Johnny Knoxville Explains Why He Turned Down ‘SNL’ Offer in Favor of Pursuing ‘Jackass' 

The stunt comic recalls choosing loyalty to his crew over a weekly segment offered by SNL creator Lorne Michaels.

Mark Elibert129 days ago
Johnny Knoxville in a red shirt and sunglasses on the left, and Playboi Carti in a black beanie and bandana on the right.
Pop Culture

Johnny Knoxville Names Favorite Playboi Carti Song in Resurfaced Video: 'He Sings One About Cocaine'

The 'Jackass' franchise star is partial to a particular track off Carti's 2025 album 'MUSIC.'

Trace William Cowen135 days ago
Johnny Knoxville wearing sunglasses and an argyle sweater vest, pointing with both hands outdoors.
Pop Culture

'Jackass' Star Johnny Knoxville Emotionally Concedes He 'Can't Mess Around With Bulls Anymore'

Knoxville and company will return to theaters this year for what's expected to be the final 'Jackass' film.

Trace William Cowen142 days ago
Johnny Knoxville Confirms 'Jackass 5' Dropping in June
Pop Culture

Johnny Knoxville Announces ‘Jackass’ Return This Summer: ‘See You in Theaters’

The stunt franchise is set to return to theaters this June, four years after ‘Jackass Forever.’

Bernadette Giacomazzo191 days ago
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A black hoodie with a skull and crossed bones design, and a colorful artwork of a skeleton wearing red sneakers.
Pop Culture

Jackass 25th Anniversary T-Shirt, Hoodies, and Art: How to Buy

A collection of original art celebrating 25 years of stunts, chaos, and cultural impact is available now on Complex.

Complex Staff240 days ago
Emily Ting, Johnny Knoxville at Hulu's "Chad Powers" world premiere held at The Rose Bowl on September 25, 2025 in Pasadena, California
Pop Culture

Johnny Knoxville Announces Marriage to Emily Ting in Intimate Ceremony

The 'Jackass' co-creator said he's "the luckiest and happiest fella in the universe."

Jaelani Turner-Williams242 days ago
Complex LA poster for "Jackass 25 Art Show" featuring a skull with a red beret, paintbrush, and crutch.
Pop Culture

Complex LA to Host 'Jackass' 25th Anniversary Art Show

The exhibition will feature works from Spike Jonze, Shepard Fairey, Damien Hirst, and cast members.

Complex Staff247 days ago
Seth Rogen in a light suit and glasses, and Martin Scorsese in a tuxedo, both smiling at separate events.
Pop Culture

Seth Rogen Says He Was 'Incredibly Scared' to Direct Martin Scorsese in 'The Studio'

Rogen directs and stars in the new Apple TV+ series.

tara mahadevan478 days ago
Man smiling in glasses, wearing a jacket with floral print and denim trim
Pop Culture

Johnny Knoxville Reveals He Still Writes Ideas for 'Jackass' But Is Uncertain About Possible Fifth Film

Knoxville's comments come two years after the franchise's latest installment 'Jackass Forever' earned more than $80 million at the box office.

Brad Callas825 days ago
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Pop Culture

Steve-O on Why ‘Jackass Forever’ Was ‘Kind of a Bummer’

In a new interview, the always candid 'Jackass' star and 'Wild Ride' host opens up about the experience of shooting the 2022 hit.

Trace William Cowen1111 days ago

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