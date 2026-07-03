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Twenty-five memorable moments from 25 years of 'Jackass.'Khal
Pop Culture
As 'Jackass' Rides Off Into Sunset With 'Best and Last,' Beloved Franchise's Impact Is Clear
As the fifth and final 'Jackass' film hits theaters, we look back at the beloved franchise's history and sustaining cultural impact.Trace William Cowen
Years of public intoxication, rehab, & outbursts caused Paramount to question if 'Jackass Star' Bam Margera was fit for the upcoming ‘Jackass 4’ movie.Karla Rodriguez
Life
Bam Margera Sues Johnny Knoxville, 'Jackass Forever' Team, Paramount Over Firing, Claims ‘Inhumane Treatment'
The suit alleges the 'Jackass' star was fired from the new film over taking prescription Adderall, despite being on the medication for several years.Brenton Blanchet