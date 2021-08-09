Bam Margera is claiming that Jackass Forever producers violated his civil rights by asking him to sign a “wellness agreement” and removing him from the film over a positive drug test after he took prescription meds.

In a lawsuit against Paramount Pictures, MTV Networks, Jeff Tremaine, Johnny Knoxville, Spike Jonze, and more, Bam notes that he has bipolar disorder and attention deficit disorder. The 41-year-old says the agreement he signed indicated he’d be terminated if he didn’t blow into a breathalyzer three times a day, have his hair tested regularly, take pills each morning on FaceTime with a Paramount-hired doctor, and submit to a urinalysis twice a week, according to the Hollywood Reporter.

“Paramount’s inhumane treatment of Margera cannot be countenanced,” the suit states. “Margera was made to endure psychological torture in the form of a sham Wellness Agreement, and then ultimately terminated for his protected class status due to his medical condition, and his complaints about Defendants’ discriminatory conduct towards him.”