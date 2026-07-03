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Johnny Knoxville Pays Tribute to Bonnie Tyler: 'Thanks For Letting Your Music Be a Part of 'Jackass'"
Pop Culture

Johnny Knoxville Pays Tribute to Bonnie Tyler: 'Thanks for Letting Your Music Be a Part of Jackass'

As fans mourn Bonnie Tyler’s unexpected death, Johnny Knoxville and his Hollywood peers look back on the power-ballad queen whose hits soundtracked movies, TV and more.

Bernadette Giacomazzo8 days ago
Johnny Knoxville in a white tuxedo and sunglasses smiles at a "Jackass" event backdrop.
Pop Culture

Johnny Knoxville on Why He Considers Ryan Dunn Putting Toy Car Up Ass the Best 'Jackass' Stunt

Johnny Knoxville looks back on the most iconic 'Jackass' moments in a new interview with Complex's Jordan Rose.

Trace William Cowen15 days ago
Bam Margera with facial tattoos and a beard smiles at an event, standing in front of a backdrop with logos.
Pop Culture

Bam Margera on Embracing Sobriety After Drug and Alcohol Abuse 'Destroyed' His Body

The 'Viva La Bam' and 'Jackass' alum, now sober, looks back on the moments of revelation that led to him making major changes in his life.

Trace William Cowen17 days ago
Johnny Knoxville with short white hair and sunglasses holds a rainbow fan and flag, outdoors with trees in the background.
Pop Culture

'Jackass' Is Indeed 'Really Gay,' Per Johnny Knoxville: 'We're Thrilled by It'

'Jackass: Best and Last' is in theaters now.

Trace William Cowen18 days ago
MTV Europe Music Awards 2010 - Arrivals
Pop Culture

'Jackass' Cast Gifted a Penis-Shaped Constellation Called 'The Little Dicker' Ahead of Final Film

Each cast member of 'Jackass: Best and Last' received a named star that, when plotted together, forms a phallic shape in the night sky.

Trey Alston24 days ago
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Steve-O giving thumbs up, wearing a checkered jacket and red glasses, in front of a SiriusXM backdrop.
Pop Culture

Steve-O Says He Went '431 Days Without Blowing a Load' After Sex Addiction Treatment

This lengthy bout of sexlessness, per the 'Jackass' franchise star, led to a particularly productive period for him professionally.

Trace William Cowen24 days ago
'Jackass' crew.
Pop Culture

'Jackass' Episodes Back on Paramount+ After Digital Restoration: 'Heck Yeah!!'

Johnny Knoxville and the crew pulled the show late last year after discovering years of re-edits had made them nearly unrecognizable.

Mark Elibert56 days ago
Johnny Knoxville wearing glasses and a leather jacket, smiling outdoors.
Pop Culture

Johnny Knoxville Explains Why He Turned Down ‘SNL’ Offer in Favor of Pursuing ‘Jackass' 

The stunt comic recalls choosing loyalty to his crew over a weekly segment offered by SNL creator Lorne Michaels.

Mark Elibert129 days ago
Johnny Knoxville in a red shirt and sunglasses on the left, and Playboi Carti in a black beanie and bandana on the right.
Pop Culture

Johnny Knoxville Names Favorite Playboi Carti Song in Resurfaced Video: 'He Sings One About Cocaine'

The 'Jackass' franchise star is partial to a particular track off Carti's 2025 album 'MUSIC.'

Trace William Cowen135 days ago
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Johnny Knoxville wearing sunglasses and an argyle sweater vest, pointing with both hands outdoors.
Pop Culture

'Jackass' Star Johnny Knoxville Emotionally Concedes He 'Can't Mess Around With Bulls Anymore'

Knoxville and company will return to theaters this year for what's expected to be the final 'Jackass' film.

Trace William Cowen142 days ago
Steve-O, wearing red glasses and a colorful shirt, smiles while seated in an audience setting.
Pop Culture

Steve-O Apologizes for Widely Criticized Remark About Immigrants, Says He Was Being 'Sarcastic'

"I have been just as horrified and saddened by the atrocities committed by ICE as everyone else," the 'Jackass' star said.

Trace William Cowen154 days ago
Bam Margera 'Doesn't Want Anything to Do' with the 'Jackass' Franchise' Amidst New Film Announcement
Pop Culture

Bam Margera Says He Wants Nothing to Do With ‘Jackass’ Amid New Film Announcement

Margera explains why he feels too hurt to return, citing a fractured relationship with Johnny Knoxville and Jeff Tremaine after 'Jackass Forever.'

Bernadette Giacomazzo180 days ago
Johnny Knoxville in a suit and tie, smiling at Bam Margera, who is wearing a hoodie and jacket, at an event.
Pop Culture

Bam Margera Reportedly Set to Appear in Newly Announced ‘Jackass’ Movie

Johnny Knoxville recently announced that a new 'Jackass' movie will hit theaters this year.

Joe Price190 days ago
Johnny Knoxville Confirms 'Jackass 5' Dropping in June
Pop Culture

Johnny Knoxville Announces ‘Jackass’ Return This Summer: ‘See You in Theaters’

The stunt franchise is set to return to theaters this June, four years after ‘Jackass Forever.’

Bernadette Giacomazzo190 days ago
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