As 'Jackass' Rides Off Into Sunset With 'Best and Last,' Beloved Franchise's Impact Is Clear
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Pop Culture
As the fifth and final 'Jackass' film hits theaters, we look back at the beloved franchise's history and sustaining cultural impact.Trace William Cowen
From Lil Wayne to Mike Tyson, celebrities have gotten some wacky tattoos—but whose is the wackiest of them all?Mike DeStefano
Years of public intoxication, rehab, & outbursts caused Paramount to question if 'Jackass Star' Bam Margera was fit for the upcoming ‘Jackass 4’ movie.Karla Rodriguez
Pop Culture
'It’s Super Illegal, It's Super Gnarly': Steve-O on Bringing His Bucket List Tour to Canada
The notorious 'Jackass' stuntman chats about the upcoming tour, being secretly Canadian, and his plan to get a penis tattooed on his forehead.Jacob Carey