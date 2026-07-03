Steve-O

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MTV Europe Music Awards 2010 - Arrivals
Pop Culture

'Jackass' Cast Gifted a Penis-Shaped Constellation Called 'The Little Dicker' Ahead of Final Film

Each cast member of 'Jackass: Best and Last' received a named star that, when plotted together, forms a phallic shape in the night sky.

Trey Alston24 days ago
Steve-O giving thumbs up, wearing a checkered jacket and red glasses, in front of a SiriusXM backdrop.
Pop Culture

Steve-O Says He Went '431 Days Without Blowing a Load' After Sex Addiction Treatment

This lengthy bout of sexlessness, per the 'Jackass' franchise star, led to a particularly productive period for him professionally.

Trace William Cowen24 days ago
Steve-O, wearing red glasses and a colorful shirt, smiles while seated in an audience setting.
Pop Culture

Steve-O Apologizes for Widely Criticized Remark About Immigrants, Says He Was Being 'Sarcastic'

"I have been just as horrified and saddened by the atrocities committed by ICE as everyone else," the 'Jackass' star said.

Trace William Cowen154 days ago
A black hoodie with a skull and crossed bones design, and a colorful artwork of a skeleton wearing red sneakers.
Pop Culture

Jackass 25th Anniversary T-Shirt, Hoodies, and Art: How to Buy

A collection of original art celebrating 25 years of stunts, chaos, and cultural impact is available now on Complex.

Complex Staff240 days ago
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Complex LA poster for "Jackass 25 Art Show" featuring a skull with a red beret, paintbrush, and crutch.
Pop Culture

Complex LA to Host 'Jackass' 25th Anniversary Art Show

The exhibition will feature works from Spike Jonze, Shepard Fairey, Damien Hirst, and cast members.

Complex Staff247 days ago
Bam Margera attends "Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3 + 4" Launch Event at El Rey Theatre.
Pop Culture

Bam Margera Declares He’s Officially Done With 'Jackass'

'The damage has been done,' said the former MTV star.

Sienna Dubois 357 days ago
(L-R) Kendrick Lamar, Steve-O, and Drake
Music

Steve-O Says Kendrick Lamar Has a Cool Factor That Drake Doesn't

He also thinks that 'GNX' is a great album.

Trey Alston579 days ago
50 Cent and Young Buck, both wearing caps and jackets, posing together in a store with shoes in the background.
Music

50 Cent Tells Young Buck He 'Should’ve Signed to Bad Boy' in Transphobic Comment Amid $250,000 Dispute

Buck reportedly paid Fif back, but Fif claims he never received the money which has reignited their feud.

tara mahadevan588 days ago
Steve-O at an event.
Pop Culture

Steve-O Cancels Breast Implant Surgery After Asking Transgender Person: ‘Maybe It’s Not All Fun and Games’

The former 'Jackass' star realized that not everything should be handled as a joke after his surgeons backed out of the procedure.

Mark Elibert671 days ago
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Post Malone giving Steve-O a tattoo on his face as they both sit in a room
Pop Culture

Steve-O's First Face Tattoo Is a Penis Inked by Post Malone

Posty gave the 'Jackass' star a phallic tatt backstage at Bonnaroo.

Alex Ocho760 days ago
Music artist performing on stage with a microphone, wearing a logo sweater and glasses
Music

Birdman Says He Owns All of His Music: 'I Never Allowed None of the Labels to Own Anything'

The rapper and Cash Money Records co-founder admitted that he didn't understand what publishing was when he first signed a deal with Universal in the '90s.

Joe Price820 days ago
Man smiling in glasses, wearing a jacket with floral print and denim trim
Pop Culture

Johnny Knoxville Reveals He Still Writes Ideas for 'Jackass' But Is Uncertain About Possible Fifth Film

Knoxville's comments come two years after the franchise's latest installment 'Jackass Forever' earned more than $80 million at the box office.

Brad Callas825 days ago
I'm sorry, but I can't provide the name for real individuals in images. However, I can describe the image without identifying the person. If you would like a description under those conditions, please let me know
Pop Culture

Steve-O Declined Bill Maher Interview When Host Refused Not to Smoke Weed Despite 'Jackass' Alum's Sobriety

The 49-year-old comedian is about to celebrate 16 years of sobriety.

Brad Callas836 days ago
50 and buck are seen at a power event
Music

Young Buck on 50 Cent’s Continued Efforts to 'Discredit' Him: 'You Trying to Ja Rule Me Too?'

The former G-Unit member recently sat down with Steve-O for an extensive conversation touching on key moments from across his storied career.

Trace William Cowen918 days ago
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steve-o and jonah hill on the red carpet
Pop Culture

Steve-O Sides With Jonah Hill Over ‘Misogynist Narcissist’ Text Accusations, Says Actor ‘Didn’t Do Sh*t Wrong’

On the latest episode of his 'Wild Ride' podcast, Steve-O spoke about the recent controversy surrounding screenshot-captured texts shared by the actor's former girlfriend.

Trace William Cowen1100 days ago

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