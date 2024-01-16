Who Has Kanye West Dated? A Complete Timeline of the Rapper's Relationships

When: 2008–2010

Following his split from Alexis Phifer, West began dating Amber Rose in 2008 before calling it off two years later in 2010. Their breakup was far from amicable with the two exchanging some pretty nasty words about each other over the years that followed. In 2012, Rose alleged that West cheated on her with Kim Kardashian and called the reality star a “home-wrecker” in an interview with Star magazine.

Kanye’s fifth studio album, My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy , also included an ample amount of songs inspired by his breakup with Rose that gave fans a taste of what went down between them. In “Blame Game,” Ye raps, “You always said/‘Yeezy, I ain’t your right girl’/‘You’ll probably find one of them I like art-type girls’/All of the lights, she-was-caught-in-the-hype girl/And I was satisfied being in love with the lie.”

In 2015, Ye took another jab at Rose during a radio interview where he implied that her one-time profession as a stripper made it harder for him to date Kim Kardashian. “It’s very hard for a woman to want to be with someone that was with Amber Rose…I had to take 30 showers before I got with Kim.” Off-color remarks between the two continued to be thrown over the years, until things bubbled over in 2016, when Kanye had a full-blown Twitter feud with Wiz Khalifa (Rose’s partner at the time) and Rose herself. Ye was in the process of releasing what we now know as The Life of Pablo , but at the time was briefly called Waves. The term “wavy” was popularized by rapper Max B, and Wiz was upset that Kanye hadn’t given him his due credit (which he later did).

What followed was a long-forgotten feud of the ages, where West took repeated jabs against Wiz for being with Rose . “You let a stripper trap you,” West tweeted . “I know you mad every time you look at your child that this girl got you for 18 years,” he said in reference to Wiz and Rose’s child together, Sebastian Taylor. In response, Rose tweeted, “Awww @/kanyewest are u mad I’m not around to play in ur asshole anymore? #FingersInTheBootyAssBitch.” And the rest was, quite literally, history .

In a 2017 interview with Complex’s Everyday Struggle , Rose reflected on her relationship with West and the onslaught of drama that followed it. “I still have never said anything mean about Kanye,” she explained. “This is after six, seven years of constant bullying from him…I was quiet for so long. I could have got a reality show just off the fact that I was his girlfriend. I could have wrote a book just off the fact that I was his girlfriend. I said, you know what? I’m a real ass bitch. I’mma take the high road and work my ass off, and I’m going to get everything I get on my own, so nobody can be like, ‘Yo I gave her that.’”

Rose also opened up about the impact of My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy, saying, “It’s a great part of history, and it’s a great part of hip-hop, and I’m happy to be a part of it, but that time was not a great time for me.” She continued, “I can’t say anything on the Internet because Kanye has such a voice. If I was going to kill myself, I would have done it during those times.” Since then, things seemed to have calmed down between the two.