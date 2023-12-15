The Kanye West Guide To Getting Canceled And Forgiven

Even though Kanye is the type of person to stand on business in most situations when it comes to something he believes in, he’s also quick to send an immediate apology for the wild shit that he’s prone to do. Whether it was immediately calling Taylor Swift after their VMA debacle and apologizing for his Hennessey-fueled interruption (despite doubling down a few years later), or walking back his comments on slavery being a choice, Kanye is also the king of back-peddling. The “I’m sorry but I’m not really sorry” step of the Kanye Cancel guide is outlined below:

Taylor Swift apology (2009): Literally a day after the VMAs, on Sept. 14, 2009, Kanye went on The Tonight Show With Jay Leno and apologized for “taking the moment” away from Swift, and expressed he wanted to also apologize to her in person. Swift would later reveal that same week that she and Ye had a phone conversation where he apologized again. This, of course, was an empty apology because West continued to take shots at Swift over the next decade, but regardless West said sorry then dropped off the map.

The "Slavery was a choice" / MAGA hat apology (2018): Three months after saying 400 years of slavery was a choice, Kanye apologized for his comments and for wearing a MAGA hat with Trump at the White House on a Chicago radio station . "I don't know if I properly apologized for how that slave comment made people feel, so I want to take this moment right now to say that I'm sorry, I'm sorry for the one-two effect of the MAGA hat into the slave comment,” he said at the time. He never said he wouldn’t wear the cap again, and eight months later Ye was spotted wearing another MAGA hat.

Antisemitic rant apology (2022): This one barely counts, because while Ye did go on Piers Morgan Uncensored to say he was “sorry for the people that I hurt with the confusion that I caused” and to “the families of the people that had nothing to do with the trauma that I have been through,” his hateful social media rants would continue until he was literally banned from both Twitter and Instagram. (He’s been since unbanned.)

Step 3: Kanye disappears from the public eye for an indefinite amount of time.

Dropping off the map is a common tactic for celebrities when they're at risk of being canceled, but few do it like Kanye. In the year that he was off the grid following the Taylor Swift incident, he camped out in Hawaii for six months to work on My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy. After he dropped Ye amidst his MAGA moment in 2018, he started traveling with his Sunday Service choir before dropping Jesus Is King at the tail end of 2019. Now, after being banned on every major social media app (and the Venetian boat service ), Kanye has begun the rollout for his next project, Vultures, with Ty Dolla Sign.

Step 4: Kanye returns with a new album that shifts fans’ focus.