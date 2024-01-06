Kanye West Wishes Wife Bianca Censori a Happy 29th Birthday, Calls Her an 'Amazing Stepmom'

As West approaches the release of his Ty Dolla Sign-assisted album Vultures, which has been postponed until Jan. 12 for now, West's Instagram has been filled with pictures of Censori.

Last week, West shared NSFW images of the Australian model and architect, who wore scantly clad undergarments along with a floor-length leather jacket and matching corset, fishnet heels, and fur. "Dropped sumn?" West captioned one image of Censori looking towards the floor in a bathroom.

Last year, the couple were allegedly having marital troubles, and had reportedly lived apart, per Page Six. Since then, West and Censori appear to have reconciled, even attending Art Basel Miami, where West had a listening event for Vultures.

“He is a very difficult person to be around and work for, and Bianca has been one of the most patient people ever to deal with him. She’s been all about Ye," one source told the outlet.