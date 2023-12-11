The Best of Art Basel Miami 2023

Patrick Mcmullan / Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Art Basel Miami has finally come to a close and surprisingly there’s no viral art like that banana being taped to a wall or a MSCHF ATM machine telling you how rich Diplo is. Regardless, there was still some great art inside and outside the Miami Beach Convention center this weekend. Aside from traditional Miami Art Basel exhibitions, there were so many great brands, creatives, and designers who held their own unique events in Miami this week.







Whether you’re a fan of artists like Philip Guston or streetwear-adjacent OGs like Futura, there was something for everyone to take away from Art Basel Miami this year. While many of us weren’t likely spending millions of dollars on paintings, we certainly had a good time in Miami this year. Nike had its own exhibit featuring art inspired by Nike Air Force 1s. Dozens of graffiti artists spotted an empty building in Miami and covered it with unsanctioned graffiti from top-to-bottom. There were events that tapped into Miami’s local skateboarding community such as a standout exhibition on Atiba Jeferson’s photography. And of course, there were huge clothing reveals from brands like HUGO and Gallery Dept.





Check out our best of Art Basel Miami 2023 round-up below.