All We Know About Kanye West and Wife Bianca Censori’s Private Relationship

It’s been a year since Kanye West went public with his relationship with Bianca Censori . And he seems to be head over heels.

There wasn’t much information about Censori when news first broke about her dating the rapper, who now goes by Ye. Unlike his previous relationships, she was not a celebrity before meeting him, and they have since kept their union as private as can be.

West’s previous relationships have been far more public—from his long marriage to Kim Kardashian to his much-talked-about fling with Julia Fox —there was no escaping the headlines that his former pairings inspired.

Things seem different this time, as neither Ye nor Censori have spoken publicly about their romance. They were first spotted out to eat together in January 2023, and just months later it was revealed that not only were they dating, but they were reportedly married. Since then, they have been traveling the world together, she has been spending time with his children (the four he shares with Kardashian), and he recently professed his love for her on Instagram.

The relationship, from what we know, has progressed quickly and shows no signs of slowing down any time soon. Aside from reports about a split or about the rules she has to follow, details of their union are still pretty obscure.

Below Complex has found the answers to some burning questions you may have about the pair. Here’s what we know, so far, about Kanye West’s relationship with his new muse, Bianca Censori.

How did Kanye and Biance meet?