All We Know About Kanye West and Wife Bianca Censori’s Private Relationship

It’s been a year since Kanye West went public with his relationship with Bianca Censori. And he seems to be head over heels.
There wasn’t much information about Censori when news first broke about her dating the rapper, who now goes by Ye. Unlike his previous relationships, she was not a celebrity before meeting him, and they have since kept their union as private as can be.
West’s previous relationships have been far more public—from his long marriage to Kim Kardashian to his much-talked-about fling with Julia Fox—there was no escaping the headlines that his former pairings inspired.
Things seem different this time, as neither Ye nor Censori have spoken publicly about their romance. They were first spotted out to eat together in January 2023, and just months later it was revealed that not only were they dating, but they were reportedly married. Since then, they have been traveling the world together, she has been spending time with his children (the four he shares with Kardashian), and he recently professed his love for her on Instagram.
The relationship, from what we know, has progressed quickly and shows no signs of slowing down any time soon. Aside from reports about a split or about the rules she has to follow, details of their union are still pretty obscure.
Below Complex has found the answers to some burning questions you may have about the pair. Here’s what we know, so far, about Kanye West’s relationship with his new muse, Bianca Censori.
How did Kanye and Biance meet?
Date: November 2020
One of the first things that were revealed about Censori was that she was from Australia and that she worked as Head of Architecture at Yeezy. According to Page Six, one of her former friends appeared on the Ben, Liam and Belle show and alleged that Censori dropped out of the University of Melbourne after Ye reached out to her on social media. “Ye slid into her DMs, found her on Instagram, and said, ‘Come and work for me,’ and she dropped out,” the friend reportedly said. “I’m not actually sure if she’s an architect.” If that were true, there would be two college dropouts in their household—but Ye recently cleared up that rumor.
When did Ye and Bianca start dating?
When: 2022
Censori and West were first spotted together in January 2023, but they had seemingly been an item long before that outing. The pair was eating together at the Waldorf Astoria in Beverly Hills. Ye was spotted wearing a wedding ring, and that is when rumors began circulating that they were possibly more than just boyfriend and girlfriend. That may have been the first time they were out together, but Ye had made a public declaration about his new love before then through his music. The rapper released a song titled “Censori Overload” in December 2022, as an apparent ode to his girl. At the start of the track, Ye raps about not being able to have sex until marriage, seemingly revealing at least one motivation for such a quickie marriage.
When did Kanye and Bianca get married?
When: December 2022
Not long after they were said to be dating, a source told Us Weekly that Ye and Censori had become husband and wife in “a small marriage ceremony.” The source added: “[Their] friends don’t know if it’s legal, but it’s very real to them.” The Daily Mail confirmed in October 2023 that the pair had made their marital status official. The outlet obtained documents that stated that the couple reportedly got married using a California “confidential marriage” license on December 20, 2022, which is why their marriage was not made public record. James Mayfield is said to have officiated the nuptials, which took place in Palo Alto, California. The couple tied the knot just one month after he settled his divorce with Kim Kardashian in November 2022.
A source told the Daily Mail that the couple have decided to keep their relationship private. "Bianca and Ye have a totally different vibe," the insider said. "They are very private, very affectionate and totally devoted to each other. I think they both enjoy carving out time that’s just for them.”
The source added: “They’ve been extremely hush-hush about the specifics of their wedding day. I don’t think anyone besides the pair of them knows exactly how it went down.”
Has Bianca met Kanye’s kids?
When: March 2023
The first time Censori was spotted out and about with one of Ye’s children was in March. While they most likely met in private before then, Ye, Censori, and his firstborn, North West, visited Universal Studios Hollywood together. Later in June, Ye celebrated his 46th birthday alongside his wife, who entered the restaurant holding hands with his little girl. The couple and child later traveled to Dubai together in November as well. Censori has also been spotted alongside Ye’s son, Saint West, and carrying his daughter, Chicago, at the rapper’s album listening event in Miami in December.
What happened between Ye and his wife in Italy?
undefinedWhen: August 2023
Ye and Censori were spotted out and about all over Italy in the summer of 2023. It wasn’t until their stop in Venice that they found themselves in the middle of a controversy. The pair was found in a compromising situation while on a boat, where they were accused of indecent exposure as well as getting intimate in public. The Daily Mail reported that the Venice water taxi company Venezia Turismo Motoscafi reportedly released a statement saying that the couple was banned from ever using their boats. The company stated that they were "completely unaware" of the couple's alleged activity on their boat. On board, the driver had to keep a lookout for traffic and did not see these obscenities," the company’s statement said. "If this had happened, he would have immediately disembarked and reported the transgressors to those in authority."
They were reportedly under investigation by Italian police for possibly breaking “standards of public decorum.” A police source told the outlet that they were going to question the boat’s driver after they received “complaints from people who witnessed” the nudity. “The images show the couple clearly in a state of intimacy, and if the local prosecutor decides to press charges, then we will notify the couple, most probably through the relevant Embassies,” the source said.
Does Kanye give his wife rules to follow?
When: October 2023
A report in October claimed that West allegedly has a strict set of rules that Censori wants her to follow. Page Six reported that Ye has ordered Censori to "never speak," and that she has to abide by his wardrobe suggestions. “Kanye has a set of rules for Bianca, which includes never speak and wear what he wants her to wear,” a source told the outlet. “She is also required to eat certain food items and to work out even though Kanye doesn’t work out.” The insider said that Censori "has no mind of her own anymore."
Censori and Ye reportedly took a break
When: November 2023
In November, Page Six reported that Censori and Ye were taking a break and that they had been living separately since mid-October. Censori's family and friends reportedly held an intervention while she was in Australia. “Her friends let her know exactly how they feel, and they told her that she needs to wake the fuck up,” a source told the Daily Mail.
“Her family has never been a fan of Ye, and those close to her have questioned whether marrying him was the right decision,” the source added. “He is a very difficult person to be around and work for, and Bianca has been one of the most patient people ever to deal with him. She’s been all about Ye.”
The insider said the relationship has “taken its toll on her a bit with everyone having their opinion,” and added that the pair might reconcile for the musician’s rollout of his next album. The insider was right, and the pair were spotted together in Miami in December for Art Basel and for his Vultures album listening party, where his kids were also present.
Are Kanye and Bianca Censori Instagram official?
When: January 2024
Ye spent a large amount of time away from social media in 2023 but returned to promote his upcoming Vultures album with Ty Dolla $ign. He made his comeback in early 2024 with a photo of his wife wearing very little clothing, and captioned it, “No pants this year.” He followed with two more photos, showing off her barely there outfits. People expressed their concern over how risqué the photos were, referring back to Ye having an issue with how his ex-wife used to dress and the photos she shared on Instagram.
Ye seemed to address the comments by sharing a photo of Censori’s face on her 29th birthday, Jan. 6, with a heartfelt caption. “Happy birthday to the most beautiful super bad iconic muse inspirational talented artist masters degree in architecture 140 IQ loving by my side everyday,” Ye wrote. “When half the world turned their backs on me and the most amazing step mom to our children. I love you so much thank you for sharing your life with me.”
He then shared a photo of a smiling Censori, with another sweet caption: “I miss you when I wake up before you.”