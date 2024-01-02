Kanye West Shares Revealing Pics of His Wife Bianca Censori

Kanye West is spicing up his Vultures rollout.
One week ahead of the album's release, on Tuesday. West posted three pictures of his wife, Bianca Censori, to Instagram. The risqué images show the Australian model and architect wearing barely-there undergarments, fur, a leather jacket and corset, fishnet heels, and what appears to be a headscarf.
West's captions were just as questionable, the rapper-producer and fashion designer writing "Dropped sumn?" alongside an image of Censori emerging from a shower and looking down.
Another image showed the couple standing beside each other in matching black leather ensembles. Comments ranged from "I'm tryna recreate this picture with someone [sic] daughter," to another person suggesting that West was a dead-ringer for Blade.
In a third post, West declared "No pants this year," with an image of Censori wearing a thin g-string, surrounded by fur coats and her shoe collection nearby.
West could pull more NSFW stunts as we await Vultures. The artist and designer has already surprised us by squashing his beef with Kid Cudi and having a longwinded rant on Instagram Live last month.
Not much is publicly known about Censori, whom West reportedly married last January, but the couple enjoyed Art Basel in Miami last month, refuting rumors of a separation.