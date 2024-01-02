Kanye West Shares Revealing Pics of His Wife Bianca Censori

Kanye West is spicing up his Vultures rollout.

One week ahead of the album's release, on Tuesday. West posted three pictures of his wife, Bianca Censori, to Instagram. The risqué images show the Australian model and architect wearing barely-there undergarments, fur, a leather jacket and corset, fishnet heels, and what appears to be a headscarf.

West's captions were just as questionable, the rapper-producer and fashion designer writing "Dropped sumn?" alongside an image of Censori emerging from a shower and looking down.