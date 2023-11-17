The 20 Best Cartoon Network Shows Of All Time, Ranked

Years Aired: 2003–2006

Starring: Hynden Walch, Greg Cipes, Scott Menville

How to Watch: Teen Titans is streaming on Max .

Long before the Marvel Cinematic Universe existed, the superhero genre for kids was dominated by only a handful of projects. And Teen Titans , the OG series of course, was chief among them. It had a commanding run from 2003 to 2006, introducing the eclectic group of Robin, Starfire, Raven, Beast Boy, and Cyborg to the masses, and cementing its title as one of the greatest shows ever on Cartoon Network.