All Of The Wild Song Titles From André 3000’s ‘New Blue Sun,’ Ranked And Dissected

Paras Griffin / Getty Images

Who had André 3000 dropping his first album in 17 years on their Bingo card? Not me, but it’s happening!

3 Stacks recently announced that his new album, titled New Blue Sun, is arriving on Friday, Nov. 17. But before you start sounding alarms in anticipation of the recluse artist rapping on wax again, it’s worth noting this isn’t a rap album.

In a rare interview with NPR , André described the album as containing, “no bars, no beats, no sub-bass.” It’s purely an instrumental project that showcases the rapper’s flute-playing skills. Although this project won’t feature any lyrics, André 3000 did gift his fans with a tracklist of lengthy and entertaining song titles. Channeling his inner Panic! at the Disco, André’s titles unveil a small window into his thinking and state of mind.

“They were long on purpose because I knew if this album has no lyrics that I would try to give as much thought or information in the titles,” he explained . “I been going through a phase where I love these really long titles. I was trying to find fun.”

It’s impossible to know exactly what to expect on this experimental instrumental album, but in preparation for its release, we ranked the song titles on New Blue Sun. Check it out below.