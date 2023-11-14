All Of The Wild Song Titles From André 3000’s ‘New Blue Sun,’ Ranked And Dissected

André 3000 announced his instrumental album, 'New Blue Sun,' is dropping Nov. 17. We broke down the wild, lengthy song titles.

Nov 14, 2023
Who had André 3000 dropping his first album in 17 years on their Bingo card? Not me, but it’s happening! 

3 Stacks recently announced that his new album, titled New Blue Sun, is arriving on Friday, Nov. 17. But before you start sounding alarms in anticipation of the recluse artist rapping on wax again, it’s worth noting this isn’t a rap album. 

In a rare interview with NPR, André described the album as containing, “no bars, no beats, no sub-bass.” It’s purely an instrumental project that showcases the rapper’s flute-playing skills. Although this project won’t feature any lyrics, André 3000 did gift his fans with a tracklist of lengthy and entertaining song titles. Channeling his inner Panic! at the Disco, André’s titles unveil a small window into his thinking and state of mind. 

“They were long on purpose because I knew if this album has no lyrics that I would try to give as much thought or information in the titles,” he explained. “I been going through a phase where I love these really long titles. I was trying to find fun.” 

It’s impossible to know exactly what to expect on this experimental instrumental album, but in preparation for its release, we ranked the song titles on New Blue Sun. Check it out below. 

8. Ghandi, Dalai Lama, Your Lord & Savior J.C. / Bundy, Jeffrey Dahmer, and John Wayne Gacy

The first half of this title is a list of names who have historically been lauded as leaders. The other half are noted serial killers. I’m thinking this title suggests there will be two sides of the record with noticeable key shifts. It’s dark vs. light, good vs. evil. It’s worth noting that the album is co-produced by instrumentalist Carlos Niño and features other musical elements, including organs and woodwinds from several creative minds. This could be very interesting. 

7. BuyPoloDisorder’s Daughter Wears A 3000™ Button Down Embroidered

I got nothing for this one. 

6. The Slang Word P(*)ssy Rolls Off the Tongue With Far Better Ease Than the Proper Word Vagina. Do You Agree?

I wouldn’t want to hear my OB-GYN use the aforementioned slang during an exam, but otherwise, I’d have to agree. The more explicit term is much more fun to use, and smoother to rap along to a song like Drake and 21 Savage’s “Jimmy Cooks.” 

5. Ants to You, Gods to Who?

According to The New York Times, ants are giants compared to fairyflies. Fairyflies are actually 400 times smaller than ants. So maybe they’re gods to them.

4. Dreams Once Buried Beneath the Dungeon Floor Slowly Sprout Into Undying Gardens

Now that’s deep. 

3. Ninety Three ‘Til Infinity and Beyoncé

Could this be a hint about a follow-up to their 2011 collaboration, “Party”? Probably not, but here’s to wishful thinking.

2. That Night in Hawaii When I Turned Into a Panther and Started Making These Low Register Purring Tones That I Couldn’t Control … Sh¥t Was Wild

I have so many questions… When was he in Hawaii? How did he transform into a wild animal? Were shrooms involved? Definitely. Can panthers live on a tropical island? According to Kauai Now, they cannot. In fact, it’s actually illegal for them to inhabit Hawaii islands. This is indeed a wild story. 

1. I Swear, I Really Wanted to Make a “Rap” Album but This Is Literally the Way the Wind Blew Me This Time

André 3000 knows we want a a rap album, but he told NPR, he just isn’t in that mindset right now. “I would love to be out here playing [rapping] with everybody, but it’s just not happening for me,” he said. “This is the realest thing coming right  now… I have to present what’s given to me at the time.” It’s disappointing that 3 Stacks won’t be delivering bars on this album, but the disclaimer and explanation are appreciated.

