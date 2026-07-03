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Barack Obama speaking, wearing a suit, gesturing with his hands, in an indoor setting.
Life

Obama Says Proof of Alien Life Would Have Leaked By Now if it Existed

He said his reasoning for this is that the government is "terrible at keeping secrets."

Joe Price71 days ago
A boy morphing into a blue alien creature with antennae, set against an orange sky background.
Pop Culture

Ryan Coogler Is Helping Bring 'Animorphs' Franchise Back to TV

The 'Sinners' director is an executive producer on a new 'Animorphs' series in development at Disney+.

Trace William Cowen106 days ago
NASA Shares Photos of 'Alien Space Egg' Growing on the International Space Station
Life

NASA Astronaut’s Viral ‘Alien Space Egg’ Photo Has a Domestic Twist

The eerie purple orb freaking out social media is actually Spudnik-1, a homegrown ISS potato pointing to NASA’s plans for food on Moon and Mars trips.

Bernadette Giacomazzo114 days ago
Ryan Gosling at the "Project Hail Mary" New York Premiere held at Josie Robertson Plaza on March 18, 2026 in New York, New York.
Pop Culture

You Can Build Rocky With This DIY ‘Project Hail Mary’ LEGO Set

You can turn a small LEGO set into this fan-favorite character.

Holly Riordan114 days ago
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Steven Spielberg speaking at an event; Barack Obama in a crowd, both looking engaged.
Pop Culture

Steven Spielberg: Barack Obama Saying Aliens Are ‘Real’ Was ‘Amazing’ for New UFO Film

Last month, the former president said aliens could exist, but he later clarified his remarks.

Alex Ocho125 days ago
Barack Obama seated, wearing a suit, against a blue background.
Life

Obama Seemingly Confirms Aliens Are Real, But He’s Never Seen Themm

The former president says he once asked about aliens upon taking office but insists there’s no secret underground facility, at least not one he knew about.

Mark Elibert153 days ago
Age of Disclosure
Life

'Age of Disclosure' Director Says U.S. Has Alien Technology

The new documentary features officials claiming the U.S. has recovered alien tech.

Jessica Mcbride239 days ago
NASA's Perseverance rover on Mars, capturing a selfie on a rocky, dusty Martian landscape with hills in the background.
Life

NASA Say It's Closer Than Ever to 'Discovering Life on Mars': What to Know

It’s clear interest in the Red Planet isn’t going to wane any time soon.

Trace William Cowen311 days ago
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Emma Stone at a film festival, wearing a black dress with a light blue background featuring the festival's logo and numbers.
Pop Culture

Emma Stone Says She Believes in Aliens: 'I'm Coming Out With It'

She credited Carl Sagan with inspiring her beliefs.

Alex Ocho323 days ago
A person reaching towards a bright light with an outstretched hand, creating a dramatic silhouette effect.
Life

Which States Would Fare Best in Hypothetical Alien Invasion? New Study Aims to Find Out

If extraterrestrial life opts to carry out a full-fledged invasion, which state has a better chance of survival?

Trace William Cowen477 days ago
Jamie Foxx and Cameron Diaz sit on director's chairs, engaged in conversation. Jamie gestures expressively, while Cameron listens attentively.
Pop Culture

Cameron Diaz and Jamie Foxx Discuss Conspiracy Theories on 'GOAT Talk'

Diaz shares her theory that aliens are actually just evolved human beings, while Foxx gives his take on the Illuminati.

Alex Ocho549 days ago
Person lying on the floor with a facehugger from the Alien movie series attached to their face and another facehugger on the ground
Pop Culture

'Alien: Romulus' San Diego Comic-Con Panel Terrorized by Animatronic Face-Huggers and Chest-Bursters

'Alien: Romulus' will be released in theaters on Aug. 16.

Mark Elibert720 days ago

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