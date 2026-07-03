James Franco Shares Video of Alleged 'Alien,' Convincing No One: What the Hell Is Going on?
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The actor, notably, has dabbled in performance art in the past.Trace William Cowen
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Timothée Chalamet Is 'Not Alone' in Animated Rom-Com f/ Selena Gomez, Aliens: What to Know
Chalamet previously went the animation route as part of the cast of Kid Cudi’s ‘Entergalactic.’Trace William Cowen
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Where the Hell Are the Aliens, and What's Going on With UFO Disclosure Efforts? We Asked an Expert
Obama kicked the hype back into overdrive with his recent remarks about aliens. But what's the status of ongoing UAP (f.k.a. UFO) disclosure efforts?Trace William Cowen
With 'Romulus' joining the 'Alien' anthology, we figured now's as good a time as any to place where films like 'AVP,' 'Covenant,' 'Resurrection,' and more rank in the science-fiction, monster-horror franchise that debuted in 1979.Jamie Iovine